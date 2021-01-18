The Esplanade Court in Mumbai has sent Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case.

Sameer Khan had been taken for medical examination before being produced before Court. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on January 13th in connection with a drugs case after detailed interrogation that lasted the whole day. His NCB remand ends today.

He was summoned after the agency found an online monetary transition between Khan and British national Karan Sajnani, which the NCB believes was a payment for drug purchase.

Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kgs of banned drug last week. The other two persons arrested along with Sajnani were Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Rahila Furniturewala is the former manager of activist and film actress Dia Mirza.

Following the arrest of Sameer Khan, NCB has intensified the probe in the drugs case. Multiple teams of the NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night.