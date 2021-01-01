Friday, January 1, 2021
Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country...
Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

Kamal Thapa said that if political parties do not recognize the seriousness of the dissolution of the parliament, then the country is headed for a period of darkness.

OpIndia Staff
Reinstate monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu Rashtra, says former deputy Pm Kamal Thapa
Image Source: Kamal Thapa/Twitter
17

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy in the country and declare Nepal a Hindu Rashtra once again. He said that there will be protests if the demands are not met.

“Initially, it was our agenda. But now, the general public has taken it as well,” Kamal Thapa said at a rally on Friday. “Whether people want it reinstated or not, they are talking about it so all parties must meet to discuss this issue.” Kamal Thapa is further reported to have said that he and and his party men are ready to kill and be killed to restore Nepal’s status as a Hindu Rashtra.

Kamal Thapa also said that if political parties do not recognize the seriousness of the dissolution of the parliament, then the country is headed for a period of darkness. “Recently, we’ve had high-ranking officials from India and China come to Nepal to try and solve problems within the ruling party,” he said. “We cannot let others dictate what we want to do.”

Pro-Monarchy protests in Nepal

Demonstrations have been underway in Nepal since early December calling for the restoration of the Monarchy and Hindu Rashtra. Slogans such as “monarchy must return to save the country” and “country above party” were raised. Slogans such as “King, please come back and save the country,” were also raised.

The protests have support from the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, royalist groups and pro-monarchy citizens. The Ministry of Home Affairs in Nepal had issued directives to 77 districts to quell the protests, through force if needed.

Searched termsNepal Hindu Rashtra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Read all the latest news

