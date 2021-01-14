Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Police station taken over by stray pigs, cops terrorised
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Police station taken over by stray pigs, cops terrorised

On January 12, some stray pigs entered into the building of a police station in Moro city of Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh. The sudden entry of pigs made the cops present in the police station panic and run away.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani police runs away from pigs
Representational images, via The Nation and pig333
3

In a bizarre incident in Sindh, Pakistan, a police station was reportedly ‘terrorised’ by a couple of pigs. Apparently, Pakistani cops had a tough time dealing with the unusual miscreants. According to reports, some pigs made Pakistani police personnel run for their lives as they barged into a police station.

Cops waited outside the police station

In an incident that reportedly happened on January 12, some stray pigs entered into the building of a police station in Moro city of Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh. The sudden entry of pigs made the cops present in the police station panic and run away. The cops reportedly could not muster the courage to enter the police station building till the pigs remained inside the police station and therefore waited outside the station building till the pigs were removed. It is notable here that pigs are considered ‘haram’ in Islam.

Police sought the help of locals to remove the pigs

One of the pigs was brought out of the police station as informed by the Station House Officer (SHO). However, the other pig continued to give a tough time to the cops. The police had to seek the help of locals to get rid of the pigs from the station building.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistani pigs, Pakistan sooar, Police station pigs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

Nawab Malik, who had claimed that Arnab will commit suicide, faces embarrassment, son-in-law arrested in drugs case

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has found an online transition between Sameer Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus
Read more

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.

Govt of India approves largest-ever indigenous defence deal for 83 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets worth Rs 48,000 crore

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
HAL has already set-up second d line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions to manufacture the LCA MK1A

COVID vaccine truck stopped by TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury. Watch as he violently hurls stick at those trying to make way for vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC Minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's President Siddiqullah Chowdhury went on rampage and hit several people as they tried stop him from blocking roads

Terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice announces 1.8 crore Rs for hoisting Khalistani flag on Republic Day at India Gate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sikhs For Justice's Pannu said in a video that the Indian tricolour is the 'symbol of oppression' and each Indian flag should be removed and crushed.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Police station taken over by stray pigs, cops terrorised

OpIndia Staff -
The cops waited outside the police station, leaving their arms and ammunition inside, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Railway Police arrests 10 illegal Rohingyas immigrants in West Bengal on a train to Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
The group of illegal Rohingya immigrants entered India through Tripura border from Bangladesh
Read more
News Reports

BBC airs ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary which traces the controversial Jiah Khan death case

OpIndia Staff -
The BBC documentary reportedly includes the version given by Aditya Pancholi about Jiah Khan's death.
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

Nawab Malik, who had claimed that Arnab will commit suicide, faces embarrassment, son-in-law arrested in drugs case

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has found an online transition between Sameer Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus
Read more
Crime

Ormanjhi beheading case: Police recover head of the victim, accused Shiekh Bilal still on the run

OpIndia Staff -
After finding the headless body of Sophia in Ormanjhi in Jharkhand, Ranchi Police recover head of the victim killed by her partner Bilal
Read more
News Reports

Dehradun Police announces reward for providing information on absconding sister-in-law of senior Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay's sister-in-law Nazia Yusuf is wanted in a fraud case against her and her husband Sachin Upadhyay
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
World

Who would have thunk: Capitol Hill riot shows how Alex Jones is far more reasonable than Sam Harris

K Bhattacharjee -
Alex Jones tells the crowd at the Capitol Hill, "We're not Antifa, We're not BLM. Let's march around to the other side."
Read more
News Reports

‘Your c**k is mine now’, hackers take control of Internet-enabled male chastity device, demand ransom in Bitcoin

OpIndia Staff -
The hacker was able to take control of men’s chastity devices that are often used by people in the BDSM community to prevent erections.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com