In a bizarre incident in Sindh, Pakistan, a police station was reportedly ‘terrorised’ by a couple of pigs. Apparently, Pakistani cops had a tough time dealing with the unusual miscreants. According to reports, some pigs made Pakistani police personnel run for their lives as they barged into a police station.

Cops waited outside the police station

In an incident that reportedly happened on January 12, some stray pigs entered into the building of a police station in Moro city of Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh. The sudden entry of pigs made the cops present in the police station panic and run away. The cops reportedly could not muster the courage to enter the police station building till the pigs remained inside the police station and therefore waited outside the station building till the pigs were removed. It is notable here that pigs are considered ‘haram’ in Islam.

Police sought the help of locals to remove the pigs

One of the pigs was brought out of the police station as informed by the Station House Officer (SHO). However, the other pig continued to give a tough time to the cops. The police had to seek the help of locals to get rid of the pigs from the station building.