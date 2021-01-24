Several Pakistan-based terror teams, comprising Islamic terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) are hiding in various forward areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir waiting to infiltrate into India to carry out suicide attacks in Kashmir and beyond, reports Sunday Guardian quoting intelligence reports.

According to the verifiable intelligence gathered by the Indian security agencies, that is accessed by the Sunday Guardian, it has been revealed that terrorists belonging to these terror groups have been given clear instructions to carry out attacks on Army installations in Kashmir. All these terror groups are working separately and are desperately trying to infiltrate into India.

Reportedly, the intelligence agencies suspect that one group of Lashkar terrorists comprising six terrorists, led by a commander rank terrorist, is camping in Poonch district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. They have been given the task of assisting in carrying out a BAT-led (Pakistan’s Border Action Team) terror attack on Indian soldiers. These terror groups will co-ordinate with Pakistani Army regulars to cross the LoC to kill Indian soldiers, mostly by using sharp weapons.

Lashkar, Hizbul terrorists waiting at launch pads to infiltrate into India

Addition to Lashkar terrorists, four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, are also camping near the International Border (IB) in the Kathua sector and may cross India through a tunnel with the help of an accomplice. It is pertinent to note that the Indian Army has unearthed several such tunnels dug from POK’s side to send terrorists across to India.

The intelligence gathered suggests that these four terrorists will infiltrate into India and walk towards NH 44 to board a commercial vehicle for their onward journey. Another batch of six Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including two individuals identified as Nazim and Shadaq are also moving adjacent to Indian assets on the Naushera sector to carry out attacks on Indian soldiers.

A group of seven heavily armed terrorists are also currently residing in terror camps in Datote of Pachiot village, PoK. This group, which is desperate to enter India, has already made two unsuccessful attempts in the last month to cross over, but have failed to do so.

Indian Army gives stern warning to Pakistan

In its annual press conference on 12 January, Indian Army chief MM Naravane had said that their immediate concern was terror emanating from Pakistan. In a clear and unambiguous message to Pakistan and the world, the Indian Army chief had said that Pakistan was continuing to use terrorism as a tool for achieving its state objectives.

“Pakistan continues to embrace terror and terrorism as an instrument of state policy. However, we are very clear that we have zero tolerance for terror and we reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message that we have sent across that we will not tolerate any such kind of activity,” the COAS said, giving a stern warning to Pakistan by highlighting India’s aggressive strategy to counter Pakistan’s use of terrorism as a state policy to destabilize the country.

Even as the terror-state of Pakistan trying to inflict terror on India, the Indian political leadership and the Indian Army have made it very clear in the past that any terror attack on Indian assets and people, would be dealt with the severe response that was also manifested in India’s two operations against terror-grouping emanating from Pakistan.

India has carried out two major strikes against terror launch pads – first in September 2016 after Indian Army carried out surgical strike on terrorist assets located in PoK to retaliate against the terror attack on an Army base in Uri. Again in February 2019, India conducted an air strike in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against Jaish-e-Mohammaed camps to avenge the terror attack in Pulwama that led to the death of 40 CRPF personnel.