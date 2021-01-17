Parler CEO goes into hiding after a series of death threats

John Matze Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Parler LLC, has gone into hiding with his family after receiving death threats.

Matze’s social media platform Parler became the first choice for conservative supporters of Donald Trump for a short span after Twitter and other social media platforms banned him. However, Parler has to go offline after Apple, Google removed the app from their app stores, and Amazon decided to terminate its web hosting services. Amazon alleged that Parler played a role in the Capitol Hall incident that took place on January 6.

Fox News obtained the litigation filed by Parler that read, “Although AWS’s motion to seal focuses only on its own employees, Parler’s employees have been similarly harassed and threatened.” It was also reported that the employees of the company are facing harassment and hostility. They fear their and their families’ safety. In some cases, including Matze himself, have fled their homes. The filing further stated, “Matze himself, as the CEO of the company AWS continues to vilify, has had to leave his home and go into hiding with his family after receiving death threats and invasive personal security breaches.”

While talking to Fox News, Matze had said that he would take any step to protect his family. He mentioned a group called UGNazi that was targeting him. He said, “They published my street address, they threatened to come through my front door.” Matze, who did not take threats directed to him too seriously in general cases, had to go into hiding with his family.

Amazon claims harassment of its employees

Earlier this week, Amazon claimed that both sides are harassing its employees. Parler mentioned Amazon’s claims in its filing and said, “Both sides of this dispute have shown that their employees have suffered real harassment and threats — including, on both sides, death threats — owing to the charged nature of this litigation.”

The Capitol Hill riots

On January 6, a large number of alleged Trump supporters barged into the Capitol Hall when the final counting of the Electoral College was in process. World leaders, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, condemned the violent attack on the Capital Hill. In the aftermath of the riots, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms suspended sitting President Donald Trump’s personal account from their respective platforms. The action taken by the social media giants was seen as unwarranted censorship resulting in a significant dip in the share prices of both Twitter and Facebook. The tech giants had lost around $51 billion in market cap in just two days.