Prime Minister Modi on Thursday expressed distress to the unprecedented violence erupted at the US Capitol Hill in Washington after several protestors and supporters of President Donald Trump protested stormed the seat of the US government.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world’s largest democracy, termed the protests as “unlawful” and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

PM Modi’s tweet on US riots by Trump supporters

PM Modi wrote, “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.”

The PM further added, “The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

It is important to note that PM Modi, as the undisputed leader of the democratic nations in the world, has now urged the United States that has plunged into the crisis after failing to follow its own constitutional norms to allow a peaceful transfer of power.

Washington riots: All you need to know

On Wednesday, hundreds of US citizens entered the Capitol building in a bid to protests against the controversial election results and the defeat of the incumbent US President Donald Trump.

The severe protests forced the lawmakers to flee the US Capitol and resulted in the death of one woman and disrupted the process of certification of President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in the November 3 election. However, the Senate resumed the process more than six hours after the attack.

Following the attacks, the social media platforms Twitter and Facebook locked Donald Trump’s Twitter account for 12 hours claiming that he allegedly pushed baseless claims about the election and also warned him of the anent ban if he did not remove his rule-breaking tweets.