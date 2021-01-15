Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Reports Twitter, Facebook pays the price for banning Donald Trump, ends up losing $51 billion...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Twitter, Facebook pays the price for banning Donald Trump, ends up losing $51 billion in market cap in two days

Analysts have not lowered the median price targets for stocks, emphasising that the drop in market value was a knee-jerk reaction and that it would improve over time.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter, Facebook loses $51 billion after banning Donald Trump : Details
Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump and Jack Dorsey, images via NPR, White House and NYT
4

Days after social media giants Facebook and Twitter permanently banned incumbent US President Donald Trump from their platforms, the companies lost a combined market value of whopping $51.2 billion over two trading sessions.

In the aftermath of the US Capitol riots, Twitter and Facebook resorted to ‘political censorship’ and banned Trump for allegedly inciting mobs and making provocative remarks. The social media giants soon faced the brunt of censoring the US President.

Fearing that users might desert the platforms, investors bailed out on Facebook and Twitter and dumped their stock. As such, Facebook plunged by 4% on Monday and 2.2% on Tuesday, resulting in a dip of $47.6 billion below what it was on Friday (January 8). Facebook traded at $245.64 per share as of 4 pm on Thursday.

Dip in Facebook’s stocks via Yahoo

Meanwhile, Twitter dipped 6.4% on Monday and further fell 2.4% on Tuesday’s close, resulting in a drop in market cap by $3.5 billion. Twitter traded at $45.79 per share as of Thursday at 4 pm, compared to the closing price of $51.48 on Friday. Interestingly, analysts have not lowered the median price targets for stocks, emphasising that the drop in market value was a knee-jerk reaction and that it would improve over time.

Decline in market cap for Twitter via Yahoo

Other tech companies such as Apple and Google have seen a marginal rise in their market cap. At the same time, Amazon’s shares went up by 1.6% after it too engaged in censoring conservative platform, Parler. Googler owned YouTube has also suspended the account of Donald Trump for a week.

On Monday, CNN reported that incumbent Donald Trump might take action against tech giants for banning him from Facebook and Twitter. However, with just 5 days from the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, it is unclear whether any form of retaliation will actually materialise.

Political censorship against Donald Trump

The suspension of Donald Trump by social media platforms has taken the world by storm. Leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have condemned the suspension by Twitter and called it ‘problematic’.

There is a growing consensus that the actions were motivated by political bias rather than any objective criterion. Amidst such a scenario, Twitter stocks stumbled by as much as 10% on Monday. Under such circumstances, the precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.

And as it turns out, the justification cited by Twitter is absolutely bizarre and even Twitter does not say that they have interpreted Trump’s tweets as incitement to violence. Twitter does not say that at all. Instead, the social media platform claims that two of Trump’s tweets are being “interpreted” to mean an endorsement of violence. That is, Donald Trump has been banned from the platform because how others, unnamed in the statement, are interpreting his tweets.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Not just about Trump, and the censorship won’t stop: Leaked video of Jack Dorsey reveals plot of continued political censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey could be seen discussing the platform's long term policy in terms of political censorship
Read more
News Reports

Real Kashmiriyat: Muslim RJ targeted for getting a picture clicked with film-maker shooting a movie on Kashmiri Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff -
RJ Rafia was targeted for getting a picture clicked with Vivek Agnihotri who is working on a movie showing genocide of Kashmiri Hindus
Read more

After ED summons, Sanjay Raut’s wife pays back ‘interest-free’ loan taken from PMC Bank scam accused’s wife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena's motormouth Sanjay Raut submitted documents to the ED through a relative, claiming that she paid loans taken from Pravin Raut's wife from funds generated from the film 'Thackeray’ penned by her husband.

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26

Big tech Unites: If censorship wasn’t enough, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wonders why Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor Trump sooner

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jimmy Wales said that Donald Trump was clearly spreading disinformation on Twitter and Facebook & they failed to contain that

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Twitter, Facebook pays the price for banning Donald Trump, ends up losing $51 billion in market cap in two days

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook lost $47.6 billion in market cap in 2 days, while Twitter market cap dropped $3.5 billion after they permanently banned Donald Trump
Read more
News Reports

Tutoring to give false testimony and more: Delhi Police exposes Mehmood Paracha, says Prashant Bhushan has no regard for law

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had questioned the search carried out by delhi police at Pracha's office terming it "malafide".
Read more
Politics

TMC govt will fall if I let them join BJP: Kailash Vijayvargiya makes stunning claim about 41 TMC MLAs

OpIndia Staff -
TMC has, of late, witnessed a flurry of resignations and defections, with Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Laxmi Ratan Shukla tendering their resignations
Read more
News Reports

Not just about Trump, and the censorship won’t stop: Leaked video of Jack Dorsey reveals plot of continued political censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey could be seen discussing the platform's long term policy in terms of political censorship
Read more
News Reports

Real Kashmiriyat: Muslim RJ targeted for getting a picture clicked with film-maker shooting a movie on Kashmiri Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff -
RJ Rafia was targeted for getting a picture clicked with Vivek Agnihotri who is working on a movie showing genocide of Kashmiri Hindus
Read more
News Reports

Indian govt took ‘very decisive’ steps to deal with coronavirus, structural reforms working well: IMF chief

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Georgieva said the steps taken by the Modi government on the monetary policy and the fiscal policy side is commendable. It is actually slightly above the average for emerging markets, she added.
Read more
News Reports

After ED summons, Sanjay Raut’s wife pays back ‘interest-free’ loan taken from PMC Bank scam accused’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena's motormouth Sanjay Raut submitted documents to the ED through a relative, claiming that she paid loans taken from Pravin Raut's wife from funds generated from the film 'Thackeray’ penned by her husband.
Read more
World

Did China promote ‘Coronavirus lockdowns’ to cripple world economy? Lawyers, activists, ex-US Brigadier general want UK, USA spies to investigate

OpIndia Staff -
Sceptics urged spies from USA and UK to investigate if China promoted idea of Coronavirus 'lockdowns' to cripple the world economy.
Read more
News Reports

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26
Read more
News Reports

ASI approves underwater research project to determine how and when the Ram Setu was formed

OpIndia Staff -
The research would be carried out to understand the nature and formation of the Ram Setu and its surrounding areas
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com