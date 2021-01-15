Friday, January 15, 2021
Not just about Trump, and the censorship won’t stop: Leaked video of Jack Dorsey reveals plot of continued political censorship

While speaking about the revelation, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson concluded, "... Jack Dorsey admitted out loud what the rest of them are still denying. This is not really about Donald Trump. It never was. It is definitely not about what happened last week at the Capitol. It is about controlling you and the country you thought was yours forever".

Twitter CEO reveals his plans of larger 'political censorship' in secret recording
Jack Dorsey (left), Donald Trump (right), image via Business Insider
A day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey conceded that the platform’s decision to ban incumbent US President Donald Trump limited the conversation, divided people and ‘set a dangerous precedent’, a secret audio tape has now revealed that Twitter has no plans to stop its censorship drive only with President Donald Trump, but plans to continue the witchhunt.

Project Veritas, a conservative activist group focussed on exposing corruption, had shared a secret recording wherein Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey could be seen discussing the platform’s long term policy in terms of political censorship. The tape now released by Veritas was reportedly leaked by one employee of Twitter.

In the recording dated January 8, Jack addressed his employees saying, “The focus is certainly on this account (Donald Trump), and how it ties to real-world violence, but also we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away any time soon.”

The Twitter CEO divulged that the attempt to silence and ban conservative opinion-makers is not just limited to Donald Trump. He pointed out that the censorship will continue, well past the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on January 20. “We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration. We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

Twitter CEO admits long term censorship plans

After Twitter removed more than 70,000 accounts for supposedly peddling QAnon conspiracy theories, Jack Dorsey admitted that the micro-blogging platform intended to banning more such handles. He added, “The moves that we’re making today, around, you know, QAnon, for instance, is one such example of a much broader approach that we should be looking at and going deeper on.

Reiterating the need for a team effort to focus on the ‘bigger picture’ in an ‘extremely divided United States, the Twitter CEO cautioned, “The team has a lot of work and a lot of focus on this particular issue, but we also need to give them the space and the support to focus on the much bigger picture because it is, it is not going away. The U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing this every single day. And our role is to protect the integrity of that conversation and do what we can to make sure that no one is being harmed based off that.”

While speaking about the revelation, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson concluded, “… Jack Dorsey admitted out loud what the rest of them are still denying. This is not really about Donald Trump. It never was. It is definitely not about what happened last week at the Capitol. It is about controlling you and the country you thought was yours forever. Sorry! There is a national crisis going on and we have no choice.”

Twitter bans Donald Trump, suffers backlash

The suspension of Donald Trump by social media platforms has taken the world by storm. Leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have condemned the suspension by Twitter and called it ‘problematic’.

There is a growing consensus that the actions were motivated by political bias rather than any objective criterion. Amidst such a scenario, Twitter stocks stumbled by as much as 10% on Monday. Under such circumstances, the precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.

And as it turns out, the justification cited by Twitter is absolutely bizarre and even Twitter does not say that they have interpreted Trump’s tweets as incitement to violence. Twitter does not say that at all. Instead, the social media platform claims that two of Trump’s tweets are being “interpreted” to mean an endorsement of violence. That is, Donald Trump has been banned from the platform because how others, unnamed in the statement, are interpreting his tweets.

