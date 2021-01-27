The protests happening outside Delhi continue to get violent. The alleged farmers protesting on the borders have started threatening the elderly. In a shocking video uploaded by investigative journalist Nitin Shukla, an elderly man was seen sitting on the road urging protesters to kill him after they stopped him and threatened to go back. Listening to the elderly in the video appears to be a case of hooliganism by the protesting group. The incident took place at UP Gate.

शर्म करो दिल्ली वालों अब तो बुजुर्ग भी निकल कर आ रहे हैं, नपुंसकों तुम कब निकलोगे



UP गेट की घटना, बुजुर्ग ज़मीन पर बैठ गए, बोले ये किसान गुंडे हमें धमकाते हैं हमें निकलने नही दे रहे रास्ते से, हार्ट पेशेंट हैं बुजुर्ग हॉस्पिटल जा रहे थे



गुंडों ने Rभारत के कैमरामैन को भी धमकाया pic.twitter.com/ij27lCTAjY — Nitin Shukla (@nshuklain) January 27, 2021

The elderly man said in the video that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital. He said that some protesters came in front of his car and threatened to beat him. The man came out of the car and confronted them, after which he backed off. While the elderly man was telling his ordeal, a cameraman (as per the tweet, he was from Republic TV) was also warned by the people present there not to record the video.

The protesters shouted at the man from a distance and said something about the laws, to which he said that he does not care about the laws. All he cares about the trouble the alleged farmers were causing. Towards the end, the elderly man said, “What is our fault? Can’t we cross the road? Is this road belongs to someone’s father?”