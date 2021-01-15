FB account of Puja Bharti found deleted, BJP questions police inaction

Friday, January 15, 2021
Puja Bharti murder case from Ranchi: Facebook account of victim deleted, BJP questions police inaction

The autopsy, conducted under the supervision of a three-member medical board, has confirmed that Puja died due to drowning.

OpIndia Staff
Days after the body of a 22-year-old medical student named Puja Bharti Purve was recovered from Patratu Dam near Ranchi, the police have revealed that they have written to Facebook to retrieve her deleted account, reported Jagran. She was a resident of Godda and a student at the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College in Hazaribagh.

As per reports, the Facebook account of the victim was found to be deleted. In order to widen the scope of the investigation and gather information related to the case, the police officials have written to Facebook to share the data of her account with the investigative team. It must be mentioned that no official statement has been made so far in this regard.

Amidst social media outrage, the police have intensified their probe in the case. The cops interrogated the students who stay at the medical college hostel. The investigative team is gathering information about the victim from her hostel mates. Ever since the gruesome murder, an atmosphere of fear and anxiety has gripped the hostel campus.

BJP slams DGP, demands arrest of culprits

While questioning the failure of the Jharkhand police to make any arrests in the case, the BJP has warned that it will hit the streets to protest in case the culprits are not arrested soon. “The fear of the law has ended among criminals,” the party said. The BJP also took potshots at the DGP and urged him to stop acting as the ‘government mouthpiece’ and instead focus on maintaining law and order in the State of Jharkhand.

Autopsy report reveals that Puja Bharti died of drowning

The autopsy, conducted under the supervision of a three-member medical board, has confirmed that Puja died due to drowning. During the post-mortem, the doctors did not find injury marks on her body or private parts. The police have sent the victim’s undergarments, vaginal swab, nail clippers, ropes and other items to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFL) to probe the angle of rape, as per a report in Jagran.

As per the CCTV footages and police investigation so far, Puja left her home in a normal condition and did not return even after 6 pm on Tuesday, when the main gate is closed. She had boarded an AC bus from Hazaribagh and arrived in Ranchi, although the bus driver failed to identify the exact location where he dropped her. The victim’s body was recovered from the dam, with her hands and legs tied up.

Reportedly, the victim had a second phone, which has been missing ever since the incident. The investigating team is of the view that the phone would help solve the mystery in the case. As such, the cops are scanning the ‘call drop’ records in the area, where Puja was found dead. The case is being investigated by 17 teams from 3 districts, namely, Hazaribagh, Ranchi and Ramgarh.The Patratu police station has lodged a case of murder against unidentified people.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

