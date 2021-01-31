Sunday, January 31, 2021
Updated:

Watch: Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ insult and TMC corruption, speaks fluent Bangla at Howrah rally

Smriti Irani also gave a catchy slogan for the party. "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare, Didi o akhon jaanen Banglay poddo phool ghore ghore (Even Didi knows in Bengal, the lotus flower is in every house)."

OpIndia Staff
Smriti Irani
Image Credit: PTI
38

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed a rally in Howrah, West Bengal on Sunday as campaigning for the Assembly Elections in the state heats up. She slammed the Trinamool Congress for its targeted attack against the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and over the corruption carnage that has been unleashed in the state.

“People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central govt for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party which insults the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” said Smriti Irani.

The senior BJP leader also addressed the gathering in fluent Bangla. She said that in light of the lockdown, the central government had allotted rice and lentils to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. However, the Trinamool Congress stole the grains, she said.

Smriti Irani also slammed the Trinamool Congress over the ‘cut money’ scandal. “Where there’s corruption, there is TMC.” She said that the people of Bengal have decided that this time, the TMC will be thrown out of power and BJP will win the elections.

During the rally, Smriti Irani also gave a catchy slogan for the party. “Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare, Didi o akhon jaanen Banglay poddo phool ghore ghore (Even Didi knows in Bengal, the lotus flower is in every house).”

Some on social media were surprised to see Smriti Irani speaking fluently in Bangla.

The rally in Howrah was attended by Suvendu Adhikari and other leaders who had recently jumped ship from Trinamool Congress. Politics has heated up in West Bengal and there have been instances where TMC leaders have insulted the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

Senior leader Madan Mitra had recently said that he would go to the High Court to have the slogan banned after Mamata Banerjee walked off the stage during an event at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

News Reports

Soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley get their names engraved at National War Memorial

OpIndia Staff -
The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs.
Read more
News Reports

‘Journalist’ Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi, who was booked for 2012 Israel embassy blast: Where is he and what is he doing

OpIndia Staff -
On February 13, 2012, a bomb blast took place where Israel diplomat was attacked, leaving four injured. Syed Mohammad Ahmed Kazmi was one of the suspects arrested in the case.
Read more
