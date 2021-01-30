Senior Trinamool Congress leader, Madan Mitra, made disgusting comments against Bhagwan Parshuram during a live television debate. During the debate, he said that Parshuram would not eat food without beef and Sita Mata herself cooked it for him.

Such comments do not have any basis in objective fact but are clearly the concoction of a mind corrupted by Hinduphobia. The comments were made during a debate on the 28th of January at about 9.30 pm.

BJYM registers complaint

The BJYM has registered a complaint against the remarks at the South Port police station. “Such derogatory remarks are highly shameful and grossly unacceptable for any Hindu who believes in Ramayana, Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu and Cow-worship.” The BJYM said that the comments are punishable under sections 295A and IPC 153A and requested the police to initiate legal action.

Madan Mitra also said that he would approach the High Court to have the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan banned. “Jai Shri Ram, we have to ban this slogan. I am going to the High Court. This is Bharatvarsha. Why are you saying Jai Shri Ram? You are excluding Sita. Can there be Ramayana without Sita? It means you have been trying to implement the NRC from the beginning.”

BJP’s Arjun Singh, who participated in the same debate, said after the Trinamool leader’s disgusting comments on Sita Mata and Ravan, ‘We cannot expect better from Madan Mitra. The culture he is a part of cannot distinguish between mother and wife. He belongs to Mamata Banerjee. That is why she in such a situation.’