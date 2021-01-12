Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Editor's picks 'We won't appear before Supreme Court's appointed committee': Farmers groups reject apex court's suggestion
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

OpIndia Staff
Farmers' protest groups have stated that they won't appear before any committee
Farmer' unions reject Supreme Court suggestion to form committee (Image: New Indian Express)
264

The Supreme Court had yesterday asked for appointing a committee to resolve the deadlock between the Central government and farmers groups over recently enacted Agriculture laws. However, the farmers’ groups have rejected the offer and said that they would not appear in the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s proceedings. They said that the Central government’s attitude in the court on Monday had made it clear they will not repeal the three laws.

Collectively and individually not willing to participate

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had issued a statement on Monday night that the organizations welcomed the apex court’s suggestions to stay the implementation of the Agriculture laws. However, they will not appear in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the court. “Looking to the attitude and approach of the Government which made it clear before the court today repeatedly that they will not agree to the discussion for repeal before the committee,” the statement added.

Union leaders had discussed the pros and cons of the committee with the lawyers representing the farmers in the court and decided to reject the suggestion. They had expressed disappointment in their statement that the court has decided to pronounce the order on Tuesday without any further consultation.

In its statement, the unions said that their lawyers had requested the apex court to fix hearing on Tuesday so that they can consult the organizations and seek consent to the suggestions. “We have been told that no such hearing has been fixed for tomorrow as per the cause list already published for tomorrow till 9 p.m. and that only the matters are listed for pronouncements for order by the Hon’ble Court. These events have deeply disappointed us, our lawyers and also farmers at large,” the statement added.

The committee is a delaying tactic: Darshan Pal

Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal alleged that the committee is a delaying tactic of the union government. He said that the protests are against the government and it should face the wrath of the people. Earlier, BKU(Ekta Ugrahan) had said that they only want to get the laws repealed.

Agriculture minister refused to comment

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar refused to comment on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and said, “The matter of farm laws is before the Supreme Court and I don’t find it necessary to comment on it. The next round of talks with the farmers is scheduled for Jan 15, I hope we will find a solution.”

”It is a result of two decades of deliberations” – Central government said in the affidavit

On Monday evening, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court after the hearing on the Agriculture Laws was concluded. In the affidavit, the Centre said that the Acts had received wide acceptance across the country. Some farmers and others were objecting to the reforms and demanded to repeal the laws. The demand is neither justifiable nor acceptable.

The court had earlier said that the central government had enacted the laws without much consultation and consideration. As a reply to the remarks made by the court, the central government had said that the Farm Laws are the result of two decades of deliberations. The government said that there is a wrong perception created by non-farmer elements about the laws that need to be cleared.

It states:

  • The legislations are not hurriedly made but are a result of two decades of deliberations;
  • The farmers of the nation are happy as they are given an additional option over and above the existing and, therefore, no vested right is taken away.
  • The Central Government has done its best to engage with the farmers to remove any misapprehensions or misgivings in the minds of the farmers, and no efforts have been found lacking.

Farmers are misguided, says govt

In the affidavit, the government has alleged that some of the farmers are agitating against the laws because of the apprehensions, misconceptions and misgivings created by some people with vested interests. The affidavit also presented a timeline of events regarding how the union government had tried to engage with the farmer groups, but it was not fruitful.

In the affidavit, the government said that on some occasions the representatives who came to attend the meeting came with the placards of “yes” and “no” [for repeal of the laws] and did not discuss anything about the laws. On other occasions, they remained silent and did not speak a word during the discussion. “They only wanted repeal of the laws and no discussions,” the affidavit said.

Agitation is limited to only one place

In the affidavit, the Centre said that majority of the farmers are finding the Agriculture Laws progressive and in their interest, as they will have more option to sell their crops. Thus, the agitation by some farmers cannot be treated as the reflection from the whole farmers’ community.

Centre had discussed the laws in May

CJI SA Bobde earlier had raised questions over the consultative process carried out before passing the laws. In the affidavit, the government mentioned a meeting that was held on May 21, 2020. The meeting was held by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare in which officials of 13 States and Union Territories were present. They provided feedback on the legal framework for the barrier-free inter-state trade in agriculture produce. The Centre said, “Government of India has been, thus, actively and intensively engaging with the States for about two decades to achieve the aforesaid objectives of reforms to provide an accessible and barrier-free market system for better price realization but states either showed reluctance to adopt the reforms in true spirit or made partial or cosmetic reforms.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.
Read more
Editor's picks

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

OpIndia Staff -
The Union government in its affidavit said that the laws were passed after two decades of deliberations and due consultations.
Read more

Here is why the US state department declared a premature end to Donald Trump’s presidency, and it’s not impeachment

World OpIndia Staff -
A website of the United States Department said that the presidency of Donald Trump came to an end on the 11th of January, 2020.

Facebook is not neutral: Stunning admission by Instagram head amid Donald Trump censorship row

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has admitted that Facebook is not a neutral platform and has its political biases.

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.

Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against CM Yogi, AAP leader claims he is ‘shocked’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

GoAir Pilot Capt Mickey Malik who was sacked over his offensive social media posts has a history of disturbing tweets. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While Capt Mickey Malik's termination came after netizens objected to him referring to PM Modi as an idiot, it is likely his other offensive tweets may be the reason for him being fired.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.
Read more
News Reports

First batch of Covishield vaccines sent from Serum Institute in Pune reaches Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian government will begin the first phase of its vaccination programme starting from January 16.
Read more
Editor's picks

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

OpIndia Staff -
The Union government in its affidavit said that the laws were passed after two decades of deliberations and due consultations.
Read more
World

Here is why the US state department declared a premature end to Donald Trump’s presidency, and it’s not impeachment

OpIndia Staff -
A website of the United States Department said that the presidency of Donald Trump came to an end on the 11th of January, 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Facebook is not neutral: Stunning admission by Instagram head amid Donald Trump censorship row

OpIndia Staff -
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has admitted that Facebook is not a neutral platform and has its political biases.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi warns politicians not to jump queues for Covid vaccine but wait for their turn, warns against fake news and rumours

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi warned Netas against misusing their privilege to skip lines to procure the COVID-19 vaccines for themselves.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Politics

From unleashing a dog on his wife to molesting Ugandan women in Delhi: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s history of allegations of abuse

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and his pet dog 'Don' were accused of domestic violence by his wife Lipika in 2015.
Read more
Politics

Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against CM Yogi, AAP leader claims he is ‘shocked’

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged amount in 4 weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV founders had filed an appeal against a SEBI order barring them from trading in the securities market for two years
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com