‘We are all tired, do not reignite the flames that are burning out,’ a tired doctor writes to Tamil actors for deciding to release movies in full theatres

Dr Aravinth Srinivas, a junior resident at JIPMER, Puducherry took to his Facebook account to write an open letter to Tamil actor Joseph Vijay and Simbu.

Tamil actor Vijay Joseph(L), Dr Aravinth Srinivas (C) and actor Simbu (R)
A doctor from Puducherry has penned a moving letter to Tamil actors Joseph Vijay and Silambarasan on the decision to release their films with 100 per cent seating capacity in theatres in Tamil Nadu.

According to the reports, Dr Aravinth Srinivas, a junior resident at JIPMER, Puducherry took to his Facebook account to write an open letter to Tamil actor Joseph Vijay and Simbu.

The heartfelt letter comes after the Tamil Nadu government had decided to permit 100 per cent occupancy in theatres despite the pandemic. The announcement came ahead of the release of Vijay’s Master and Silambaram’s Eeswaran, which are scheduled to hit the screens on January 13 and 14 respectively.

‘We are tired, Doctors are tired’, says doctor

In his moving letter, the resident doctor living in Puducherry has appealed to actors Joseph Vijay and TR Silambarasan and to the Government of Tamil Nadu pointing out that the pandemic was not yet over and that the move to open theatres to full capacity is suicidal.

“I am tired. We are all tired. Thousands of doctors like me are tired. Health care workers are tired. Police officials are tired. Sanitary workers are tired,” said Aravinth Srinivas, the JIPMER doctor.

He continued saying that the doctors have worked so hard at the ground level to make sure the damage done is kept to as low as possible amidst an unprecedented pandemic, adding that the intention was not to glorify the work they have done.

“We don’t have cameras in front of us. We don’t do stunt sequences. We aren’t heroes. But we deserve some time to breathe. We don’t want to fall prey to someone’s selfishness and greed,” wrote Dr Srinivas in a scathing attack against the actors for deciding to release their movies even as the country is struggling to cope up with the pandemic.

He wrote that the pandemic is not over yet and that there are still people dying of the disease and added that the hundred per cent theatre occupancy is a suicide attempt, the doctor declared in his letter.

Blatant barter system, trading lives for money, says the doctor

In his Facebook post, which is now inaccessible, the doctor highlighted that none of the ‘policy makers’ or ‘so-called heroes’ are going to put themselves at risk by watching the movie amidst the crowd.

“This is a blatant barter system, trading lives for money,” the doctor noted in his letter.

Ending his letter, Dr Aravinth Srinivas urged the actors and the Government of Tamil Nadu to not ‘reignite the flames that are slowly burning out’ but not completely put out. He said that he wanted to keep the post scientific and explain why the danger of the pandemic still persists but said, “what is the point?”

