Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has announced the launch of her podcast after not attempting a re-election to the US House of Representatives from the second Congressional seat in Hawaii. On the 22nd of January, she released a video on YouTube announcing that ‘This is Tulsi Gabbard’ will be launched soon.

The first Hindu woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives says in the video, “Now, more than ever, during these dark and divisive and dangerous times, we have the opportunity to be a positive force, to help heal the divide, to treat each other with Aloha, with respect and love and better understand each other.”

Gabbard says that the show will attempt to transcend ‘sound bytes’ and instead, focus more on information and thought provoking discussions. She will also answer questions by her audience. “We will tackle the great challenges of our time together. We will go where others won’t, gain new perspectives and we will never shy away from the tough conversations,” she stated.

Tulsi Gabbard has made multiple appearances at the Joe Rogan Podcast and enjoys great popularity among both sides of the political divide. However, since she announced her run for the presidency, she has been accused of being Russia’s puppet, an apologist for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and was targeted for her Hindu identity.

She lost favour with the Democratic party after she resigned her vice chairmanship at the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse Bernie Sanders for the nomination of the presidential candidate from the Democrat party. Her anti-war position with regards to foreign policy has worked against her as well and in recent times, she has, on more occasions than a few, found herself at odds with the political establishment of her party.