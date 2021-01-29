On Friday, Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the party, hours after resigning as a member of the assembly. He joins the list TMC leaders to quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In a letter addressed TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajib said, “I do hereby tender my resignation as a Member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect.” He added, “I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party.”

Screengrab of Rajib Banerjee’s letter to Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rajib Banerjee had also sent a copy of the letter to the President of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) party, Subrata Bakshi. Before quitting the party, he had tendered his resignation from the assembly earlier today. He had met the Speaker at the Assembly and submitted his resignation as MLA at about 1.30 pm.

The resignation of Rajib Banerjee as a TMC member comes amidst rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the run-up to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, several heavyweight leaders have deserted the Trinamool Congress and defected to the BJP.

In a Facebook post, he said, “This is to inform you all that I have submitted my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.” Recounting his journey with the TMC, he added, “During my tenure, I have worked with some wonderful people and great leaders and tried to fulfil my responsibility with hardwork and zeal. I wish all my former colleagues all the very best for the futures to come. I will be forever grateful to our Chairperson for giving me the opportunity to work for the betterment of West Bengal.”

Earlier Rajib Banerjee had resigned as West Bengal Cabinet Minister

Rajib Banerjee, who was appointed as the Minister-in-Charge of the Forest Department in the West Bengal cabinet, had resigned from his position last Friday (January 22). In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leader had written, “I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minister being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e. on 22nd of January 2021. He had also sent a copy of the letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for necessary action.