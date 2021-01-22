TMC Minister Rajib Banerjee tenders his resignation, ahead of WB polls

The political upheaval within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in West Bengal. In a major development, Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation from the post of the Minister-in-Charge of the Forest Department on Friday.

In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leader wrote, “I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minister being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e. on 22nd of January 2021.” He further emphasised, “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity. “

Rajib Banerjee has also sent a copy of the letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for necessary action. In a Facebook post, the TMC leader added, “I have considered each one of you as my extended family and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible, hence I am announcing my formal resignation on this platform and have informed the concerned authority as well.”

“I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your services in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics,” he concluded. The resignation of Rajib Banerjee as Cabinet Minister comes amidst rumours of him joining the BJP. In the run-up to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, several heavyweight leaders have deserted the Trinamool Congress and defected to the BJP.

Kailash Vijayvargiya makes stunning claim about 41 TMC MLAs

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls in West Bengal, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a stunning claim, stating that he is in touch with about 41 MLAs from the incumbent TMC who are ready to jump the ship and join the BJP.

Talking to media reporters earlier, Vijayvargiya said the Trinamool Congress government would collapse if he lets the MLAs join the saffron party. However, he added that only with clean image will be allowed to join the party. “I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP. The Bengal government will collapse if I let them in. We are exploring their background and only leaders with a clean image would be allowed to join. Everyone believes that the Mamata government is going out,” Vijayvargiya had said.