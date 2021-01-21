At least two (some reports suggest three) explosions heard at Tayaran Square in Baghdad, Iraq.

#BREAKING Three killed, 16 wounded in central Baghdad market explosion: police — Middle East News (@MEDotNews) January 21, 2021

The blasts have left at least three dead and 16 wounded, local media reports. As per AFP, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad. As per reports, the suicide attacker detonated a vest with explosives in the market.

As per reports, the toll could rise as those wounded are critical.

Note: This is a developing story. More details awaited.