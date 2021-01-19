Project Veritas, a prominent journalism initiative, has now released a video where Vijaya Gadde, the legal and policy head of Twitter, can be seen discussing censorship on a global scale. Earlier, Project Veritas had released a video of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey where he was seen making it clear that Donald Trump’s ban was merely the beginning.

BREAKING: @Twitter Legal, Policy and Trust Lead @vijaya Details Plans For Political Censorship On Global Scale



“We’ve seen violence unfold as a result of misleading information or coded rhetoric…”



“This is our global approach.” #ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/rBkdDr9OlY — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 18, 2021

Vijaya Gadde refers to ‘de-amplification’ and permanently suspending accounts that spread ‘conspiracy theories’. It is not clear how the term ‘conspiracy theories’ will be defined or how the policy will be implemented. She also says that they have applied to the United States lessons they have learnt from other markets.

“..in other places around the world where we have seen violence unfold as a result of either misleading information or coded rhetoric. So, a lot of our learnings here have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is – this is our global approach,” she said.

“We need to be very focused on being able to enforce any of these policies or enforcement decisions we make at scale,” said Vijaya Gadde.

This comes after Jack Dorsey had made it clear that censorship on Twitter would only escalate. Jack Dorsey had told employees, “We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration. We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

The suspension of Donald Trump by social media platforms has taken the world by storm. Leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have condemned the suspension by Twitter and called it ‘problematic’. However, it does not appear that Twitter is willing to heed such words of concern.