Wednesday, January 6, 2021
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of Badaun rape case, seeks a report from ADG

Police have already arrested the culprits identified as Vedram and Jaspal. However, Mahant Satya Narayan, the third accused, is absconding

Yogi Adityanath orders quick action in Badaun case
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the rape and murder of a middle-aged woman in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. He has sought a report from the ADG regarding the incident and directed to form a special task force to investigate the case if required. CM Yogi has directed the police to investigate and submit a report at the earliest so that swift action can be taken against the culprit.

SSP Sankalp Sharma has suspended Udhaiti SHO Raghvendra Pratap Singh in connection to the gang-rape and murder of the woman in Badaun. SSP and ASP are staying in Udhaiti police station since the postmortem report came. Police have already arrested the culprits identified as Vedram and Jaspal. However, Mahant Satya Narayan, the third accused, is absconding.

What happened in Badaun?

As per the reports, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker went to temple on Sunday night and never returned. She was gang-raped and killed by the perpetrators. A case under section 302 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged against the accused. On Monday afternoon, her body was sent for postmortem, which revealed more brutalities. She had received fatal injuries in her private parts. Her ribs and legs were also broken. Severe bleeding was also reported. Police had formed teams to arrest the absconding culprit.

News Reports

