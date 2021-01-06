In a chilling news, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was brutally gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. As per reports, the woman went to temple on Sunday night and never returned. She was gang-raped and killed by the perpetrators. According the the police, one accused has been arrested and case under section 302 and 376D of Indian Penal Code have been lodged against him.

According to the villagers, one Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal escaped after leaving the woman bleeding to die. She later succumbed to her injuries. She was also reportedly taken to Chandausi for treatment in the car.

On Monday afternoon, her body was sent for postmortem which revealed more brutalities. She had received fatal injuries in her private parts. Her ribs and legs were also broken. Severe bleeding was also reported. Postmortem has further revealed her lungs were also crushed with something heavy. A metal rod was also reportedly inserted in her private parts.

A case of gang-rape and murder has been registered. Police has also formed teams to nab the remaining culprits.