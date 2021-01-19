A video has been doing rounds on social media where AAP workers are seen welcoming their senior leader Somnath Bharti after his release from Sultanpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh with ‘murdabad’ slogans against Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the video, a heavily garlanded Somnath Bharti is seen walking in the middle, surrounded by a handful of his loyalist who chant: “Jail ka taala toot gaya, Sher humara choot gaya” (locks of the prison have been broken, our lion has been released) and “Modi-Yogi murdabad, Modi-Yogi hai hai” slogans to welcome their senior leader.

It may be recalled that the senior AAP leader was sent to 14 days judicial custody for dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. He was granted bail on Friday, but had to remain in jail as the bail hearing for another case was scheduled the next day. On Monday, Special Judge Vinod K Braanwal in the MP-MLA court had ordered his release.

Somnath Bharti threatens UP police official, issues death threats to CM Yogi

Somnath Bharti was sent to judicial custody after he misbehaved with police officials in Uttar Pradesh. Ink was thrown at him while he was on his way to visit government schools in Rae Bareli. Following the ink attack, an enraged Bharti resorted to dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Somnath Bharti tweeted on January 11 saying, “Shocked to learn that my bail application has been kept pending till 13th January n I am sent to judicial custody of 14 days.”

Actually, on January 11, the Malviya Nagar MLA had heated exchange with the police officials who stopped him from visiting schools. Later, an unknown person splattered ink on Bharati while he was talking to officials. After the incident, Bharti was detained in the guest house itself while the man who threw ink on him managed to escape.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti said.