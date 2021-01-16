Saturday, January 16, 2021
Watch: Sanitation worker Manish Kumar becomes the first person to receive Coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi

PM Modi on Saturday launched India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive — the world’s biggest immunisation exercise yet —with three crore healthcare and frontline workers first in line to be vaccinated against the deadly contagion.

Manish Kumar becomes the first to be injected with COVID-19 vaccine under India's vaccination programme
Manish Kumar receiving the first vaccine under India's COVID-19 vaccination drive(Source: India.com)
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person to receive the Coronavirus vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi under India’s coronavirus vaccination drive that was launched today. Kumar received the vaccination in presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Amongst the others who got inoculated, were AIIMS, Delhi Director and AIIMS Director and Vice Chancellor of SOA University.

PM Modi on Saturday launched India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive — the world’s biggest immunisation exercise yet —with three crore healthcare and frontline workers first in line to be vaccinated against the deadly contagion. Two shots manufactured in India, one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca with the help of Serum Institute of India, and the other by Bharat Biotech, are being injected.

On the first day of the vaccination drive, around 100 beneficiaries will be given the first jabs of the two indigenously made coronavirus vaccines at 3,006 session sites across the country.

In a televised address before the vaccine rollout, PM Modi said that there are several nations whose entire population is less than 3 crores, but India will be vaccinating as many people in just the first phase, as he saluted scientists for developing the vaccines in such a short span of time. He also said both vaccines being made in India was yet another example of how the country was moving forward on the path of self-reliance.

He emphasised the importance of taking both doses of the vaccine. “I would like to remind you again that it is very important to have two doses of corona vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will be kept. Only 2 weeks after the second dose, your body will develop the necessary strength against the virus,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the vaccines approved by the government were much cheaper than alternatives being used in the west, referring to the shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He said those vaccines would cost around Rs 5,000 to vaccinate a person and their distribution would be difficult since they were required to be store at around -70 degree Celsius.

