Actor Sandeep Nahar, seen in movies like Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Kesari’ and late Sushant Singh Rajput’ MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, has died allegedly by suicide on February 15. Before committing suicide, Nahar wrote a long post and a video on his Facebook profile in which he talked about ending his life.

His wife told police that she along with two others recovered his body in a hanging condition. The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after that: DCP Vishal Thakur on the death of actor Sandeep Nahar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/YHfTiM6xjs — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

His wife Kanchan and friends at his Goregaon flat found 32-years-old Nahar unconscious at his flat. He was taken to SVR Hospital immediately where he was declared brought dead. As per Mumbai Police, a case has been registered, and the matter is being probed. The police further added that according to his wife, she, along with two others, recovered his body in a hanging condition. DCP Vishal Thakur said, “The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after that.”

Friends remember him as an emotional person

As per reports, Sandeep’s friends described him as an emotional person. In his suicide note, he mentioned that he could not tell his friends and other people about his personal life as he had always kept a strong face in front of the world. He further added that he couldn’t deal with the pain, frustration and trauma of being in an unhappy marriage. Sandeep mentioned his wife and her mother’s names in a suicide note and alleged that they mentally tortured him. He also thanked his parents for supporting him throughout his life and asked everyone not to bother them.

The contents of Nahar’s suicide note

Sandeep Nahar shared a 10-minute long video along with a long suicide note. He wrote that it is getting impossible for him to face the trauma of being in an unhappy marriage. He said there is no meaning in life when there is no self-respect. Mentioning his wife’s name, he said that his wife Kanchan Sharma and her mother Vinu Sharma never understood or tried to understand him. He alleged that his wife was hyper in nature and often fought with him over non-existing matters or the past. He said, “I have seen worst time in life but I never felt broken the way I am feeling now.”

Sandeep Nahar’s suicide note from his now-deleted facebook account

Sandeep wrote that Bollywood is a fake place where a lot of politics happen. He said, “I would like to thank the film industry as well, but there is a lot of politics here. People will give you a lot of hope, but you will get replaced in projects despite of signing an agreement. The industry will eat your time and the people here are emotionless.

Concluding the note, he said he would have committed suicide a long ago, but he wanted to give life another chance. He added he felt trapped in an unhappy marriage and suicide looked like the only way out. He ended the note with a request not to blame his wife for his death and get her psychiatric help so that she can live a better life in future.

Sandeep Nahar’s suicide note has been removed from his profile.