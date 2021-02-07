Actor Siddharth, today, took to Twitter to deep dive into philosophy and said that gods like Jesus, Prophet Muhammad and others also ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us.

He said that Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Sai Baba, Guru Gobind Singh, Buddha were all humans and ‘finite creations of God’. “They were like you, they ate, fornicated, excreted and died. You are unique. You are a God. Love yourself. Help others. Be a God..be a child of God. Love will free us,” he tweeted.

Netizens, however, were not quite pleased with what they read. One Twitter user told Siddharth that Jesus was ‘infinite’ and was upset at him using Jesus and fornication in same sentence.

Maybe it's just ur willingness to please everybody, u don't even realize what u r saying. Lol.



Christ is infinite.period.holy holy holy!!!



(even though u may 've gud intentions) But along the same sentence u added f*rnication?? Woah!!! That's Crazy shit bro — blank (@quote_believe) February 7, 2021

One Twitter user Baisul Azarutheen claimed that all the gods he mentioned were against fornication. He even suggested Siddharth reads up about them.

Fornicated?what do you mean bro.

Please go and read about then they are all against fornication. you should change the word bro. — baisul azarutheen (@ABAzarutheen) February 6, 2021

One Twitter user Abbas claimed that Jesus and Muhammad were messengers (prophets) from Allah and had actually come to stop mankind from evils, one of which was fornication.

Jesus and Mohammed (PBUH) are Messengers (Prophets) from Allah, the creator of everything created, and were humans like us and exemplars of good moral values.



They came to stop mankind from evils, one of which is fornication. https://t.co/JFzzDH4Prt — Abbas – عباس (@sab_bazzz_) February 7, 2021

Others also tried to ‘correct’ him that Jesus and Muhammad did not ‘fornicate’.

A little correction.



I know about Prophet Mohammad & Jesus whom I studied. They're humans like us so they ate, excreted & died but never fornicated!

They're infallible.

We all are humans – finite & dependant- not God! God doesn't eat, excrete, fornicate or die & is independent. https://t.co/mjEhp56Nqi — Burair/Бурайр/بُرَيْر (@Burairss) February 7, 2021

Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.