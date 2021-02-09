The politics over the farmer’s protest refuses to die down, and somehow the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been caught in the middle of all of this. The legendary batsman had been targeted by the Congress and the left parties after he had tweeted against global celebrities like popstar Rihanna, pornstar Mia Khalifa and others posted tweets supporting the farmer protests.

Then NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also attacked the Bharat Ratna awardee for his opinion on the issue. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra initiated a probe against celebrities including the cricket icon for their Tweets, calling out the anti-India propaganda by the aforementioned foreign celebrities.

As if all this wasn’t enough that the Aam Aadmi Party also decided to jump on the bandwagon. Now, the AAP leader Preeti S Menon has urged the cricket legend to post at least one tweet in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon, in an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar, implored the cricket icon to tweet in support of the farmers. Menon has also endorsed the appeal by a young man who reportedly camped outside the former India captains residence in Mumbai.

Preeti Sharma Menon, in her letter on Monday, said that the man, Ranjeet Bagal, came all the way from Pandharpur in Solapur district, around 400km from Mumbai, to request the cricket legend to put out at least one tweet in support of the ‘farmers’ who have laid siege on Delhi for more than 75 days now.

Sharing a picture of the aforesaid Tendulkar fan who is holding a placard saying, “Sachin, when will you tweet for my farmer father?”, Preeti Sharma Menon wrote: “You are India’s pride. This nation of 1.3 billion people has prayed for you, wept for you and rejoiced in your success. In this country where Cricket is a religion, you are God for us. I am certain, as our Bharat Ratna and a Member Of Parliament your heart must want to bat for all multitudinous hued people of this country who have worshipped you.”

My #OpenLetter to @sachin_rt requesting him to make one tweet supporting farmers. pic.twitter.com/sgBo5BSow8 — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 8, 2021

“So I, a humble citizen, request you to heed the appeal of Ranjeet Bagel, a farmers son, who travelled all the way from Solapur to your door. He came from Pandharpur, the “DevNagri” where all us Maharashtrians go for a pilgrimage, on a pilgrimage to Bandra, Mumbai where his God Sachin Tendulkar resides with a simple prayer – a tweet in support of our ‘Anndaatas”, the farmers who are protesting against the Farm Laws that will rob them off their livelihood,” the AAP leader added.

“In return for your tweet, once again countless Indians will shower you with love and blessings. I entreat you to please heed his prayer and just Tweet,” Preeti S Menon stated in the letter.

A day after global celebrities, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, extended their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined the Centre’s call to stand united against “propaganda” against India’s policies and said that India’s sovereignty can’t be compromised.

In a tweet, Sachin Tendulkar said, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Sachin had responded to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which said celebrities should abstain from making comments on issues and try to get a “proper understanding of the issues”.