Sunday, February 28, 2021
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal dons tinfoil hat to become conspiracy theorist, claims BJP workers hoisted flag at Red Fort

Kejriwal indulged in fearmongering regarding the 'farmer protests' and falsely claimed that the BJP had called farmers 'anti-national'.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: PTI
3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned into a delusional conspiracy theorist. He claimed while addressing a crowd in Meerut that the violent mob which hoisted the Sikh Flag at the Red Fort comprised of BJP workers. There is no evidence for the claims at all and it is quite clearly fake news but that does not appear to have stopped the AAP Supremo from resorting to such tricks.

Kejriwal indulged in fearmongering regarding the ‘farmer protests’ and falsely claimed that the BJP had called farmers ‘anti-national’. He said that the three farm laws are ‘death warrant’ for farmers and declared that it was a ‘do or die’ situation for farmers.

Investigation into the Republic Day riots has revealed there is a Khalistani attempt underway to destabilize India. The Greta toolkit exposed the sinister underbelly of the global campaign against India.

It is suspected that Deep Sidhu and his followers were responsible for hoisting the Sikh Flag at the Red Fort. The Congress party had tried to claim earlier that Sidhu was a BJP worker, however, he is on record clarifying that he only had a personal relationship with Sunny Deol and never had any association with the BJP.

Deep Sidhu also affirmed his Khalistani views in interviews where he refused to condemn Bhindranwale. Arvind Kejriwal, quite clearly, is making an attempt to shield Khalistanis despite overwhelming evidence of their involvement.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

