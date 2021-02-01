Book My Show, one of the biggest ticketing portals in India, has withdrawn a tweet where it joked about the expression former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on his face while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

The funny photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same image in response to a question it had asked its followers on Twitter. The question went, “If Monday morning had a face, how would it be?” The ticketing portal has deleted its tweet since then.

Book My Show had made shared a funny photograph of Rahul Gandhi

It is not clear precisely why Book My Show has chosen to delete its tweet although it could very well be that it hose to do so in order to avoid political persecution. The ticketing platform has not provided any clarification on why it has decided to delete its tweet.

People on social media are now questioning whether it was merely a PR stunt.

Why did @bookmyshow delete this? Was it only a PR stunt? pic.twitter.com/FXOVr11fzW — Anil Ramesh (@iAnilRamesh) February 1, 2021

Some were already expecting them to delete the tweet.

already deleted😅 — mahi (@mahiteji) February 1, 2021

People are evidently not happy with the fact that they chose to delete the tweet.

@bookmyshow why did you delete your tweet/joke? A you a bunch of wusses? 😡 #BookMyShowCowards — Anand Mishra (@anand_mishra98) February 1, 2021

Some had also speculated that Book My Show would be boycotted by Congress supporters following the tweet. The platform had earned great appreciation from social media for its humour, however, the opinions turned negative after the tweet was deleted.