The Kharar Police in Mohali near Chandigarh has filed a case against one Mohammad Feroz for raping a minor for two months. As per reports, the accused is a resident of Zhungi EDN City Kharar and works as a contractor. He is absconding, and the Police have claimed he will be arrested soon.

The family of the victim is also migrant workers. The mother of the 16-year-old victim filed the complaint against Firoz. Investigating officer Lakhwinder said that the mother told them her husband had left her and her children ten years ago. She has a son and a daughter. On February 20 night when the woman woke up, she saw Firoz raping her daughter. Upon noticing the victim’s mother, Feroz fled the scene.

The victim is one month pregnant

The victim told her mother that Firoz had threatened her and has been raping her for two months. She complained that Firoz had threatened her that if she told anyone he would kill her. Police took the victim for medical, where it was revealed that she is one month pregnant. The victim’s family are migrant workers who live in a makeshift hut at the construction location.

Case registered against Feroz under POCSO

Based on the mother’s complaint and the medical report, Police filed a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After searching for Firoz, the police have arrested him. The accused will be presented before court on Tuesday.

Firoz originally hails from Madhepur, Bihar. He works in Chandigarh as a building construction contractor.