Congress MP Jasbir Gill has come out in criticism of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after they made a statement calling for Indians to remain united in the face of a global campaign against India. He said that Sachin Tendulkar is not deserving of the Bharat Ratna.

#Breaking | Congress MP Jasbir Gill targets Sachin Tendulkar. Says, 'Sachin not worthy of Bharat Ratna.'



Jasbir Gill also requested everyone to boycott movies starring Akshay Kumar and questioned the ‘aukaat’ (social status) of the two to issue the statement that they did. The comments came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar ‘advised‘ to be ‘exercise caution’ while making comments on matters outside of cricket.

Incidentally, Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the UPA Government in 2014 and he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India in 2012, when the UPA was in power. Therefore, the irony of a Congress MP saying that he is not worthy of the Bharat Ratna is quite astounding indeed.

Interestingly enough, the Congress party has a history of its Prime Ministers awarding themselves the ‘Bharat Ratna’. Jawaharlal Nehru gave himself the Bharat Ratna when he was still in office. His daughter Indira Gandhi did the same when she became Prime Minister. No Congress member questions whether they were deserving of the honour.

No Congress member questioned the Bharat Ratna to Sachin Tendulkar as well but since he has spoken for unity in the country, his legacy has to be challenged.