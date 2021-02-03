Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Politics 'Congress is a secular party': Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI's Ram Mandir...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

The news particularly disturbed 'journalist' Rana Ayyub who tagged Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Twitter seeking his response on the NSUI's drive

OpIndia Staff
Congress rejects NSUI ram mandir drive
Congress distanced itself from the drive claiming to be a secular party
1

After the Rajasthan wing of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, launched a drive to collect funds for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Rajasthan Congress has distanced itself from the NSUI’s drive.

The NSUI had launched a campaign named ‘Rs 1 Ram k Nam’ in Rajasthan on Tuesday to collect donations from students for the construction of Ram Mandir. The NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary launched the campaign at Commerce College in Jaipur. The NSUI had launched the campaign alleging the BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, were looting people in the name of collecting funds. A statement issued by the NSUI claimed that the campaign will last 15 days and all the money collected will be transferred to the Ram Temple Trust.

Congress is a secular party: Party treasurer Pawan Bansal

However, the state Congress has distanced itself from the Ram Mandir drive of Rajasthan NSUI. Speaking at a press conference in Jaipur in the presence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress National Treasurer Pawan Bansal said that this was not the official stand of the Congress Party as it was a secular party.

“I was not aware that NSUI in Rajasthan will be collecting funds for Ram temple. But this is not the stand of the Congress. The Congress has no plans to collect donations for the Ram temple. I was contacted for the drive but I refused, as religion for me is my personal faith and personal matter. The Congress is secular”, said Bansal.

NSUI’s drive causes stir among liberals

Rajasthan NSUI’s decision to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple has made the liberals uneasy. Apparently, the news particularly disturbed ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub who tagged Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Twitter seeking his response on the NSUI’s drive.

Screenshot of Rana Ayyub’s tweet

“Oh hello”, wrote Ayyub on Twitter tagging Rahul Gandhi. However, she deleted the tweet later.

Congress party’s stand regarding Ram Mandir has not been very clear. While the party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Raghunathan Pillai (Kerala Congress) made donations for the construction of Ram Mandir and inaugurated the fund collection drive respectively, Congress has been trying hard to project itself as a secular party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Social Media

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.
Read more

‘Twitter cannot assume the role of Court and justify non-compliance’: Exclusive details of Govt notice after platform unblocked genocide hashtag accounts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Government has sent a notice to Twitter for violating Indian laws by unblocking accounts that trended genocide hashtag.

Those participating in violent protest and blocking roads to not get govt jobs, Bihar Police issues directive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bihar police issued a circular warning people of stern consequences if they participated in violent protests.

MEA issues statement after Rihanna and others extend support to so-called farmers, slams sensationalist social media comments: Read

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible, said MEA

Days after Republic Day riots, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens govt with nationwide ‘tractor rally’ after October 2021

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait threatened to take out a pan-India rally of 40 lakh tractors if the government did not accept their demands by October.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more
News Reports

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.
Read more
World

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand police could deny passport verification if the person habitually posts anti-national content on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Police has now decided to scrutinise social media contents before clearing their passport or arms license verification.
Read more
Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Opinions

Dopamine rush, freedom from consequences and political objectives: Why the Global Left slanders India while ignoring terrible atrocities elsewhere

K Bhattacharjee -
Music sensation Rihanna sparked a torrent of comments on the farmer protests in India after she posted a tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stray dogs loiter past a patient sleeping on the floor in a Nagpur govt hospital ward

OpIndia Staff -
The incident has raised serious questions about the negligence of the hospital administration.
Read more
Social Media

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stumbling wonder Rakesh Tikait suffers a mishap as stage collapses in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer leader' Rakesh Tikait and other 'farmer leaders' suffered a mishap in Jind, Haryana where a Mahapanchayat was underway.
Read more
News Reports

‘Twitter cannot assume the role of Court and justify non-compliance’: Exclusive details of Govt notice after platform unblocked genocide hashtag accounts

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Government has sent a notice to Twitter for violating Indian laws by unblocking accounts that trended genocide hashtag.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com