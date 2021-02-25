Labourers in Delhi, who were promised Rs 500 attend Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s rally, are upset over non-payment of promised amount.

As can be seen in the video, the people wearing AAP caps can be seen visibly upset over non-payment of Rs 500 for attending Kejriwal’s rally. One person who attended rally said that one Mr Chopra had brought them to the rally on promise of Rs 500.

Kejriwal and AAP leaders carried out a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh and Bawana area of New Delhi ahead of MCD bypolls on February 28. However, it seems amid the poll promises, the payment promise to gather crowd for the rally was not fulfilled.