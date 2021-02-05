Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Entertainment Movie to be made on life of infamous 'Drone Boy', former Big Boss contestant...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Movie to be made on life of infamous ‘Drone Boy’, former Big Boss contestant Pratham rumoured to play lead: Details

Pratham, who rose to fame through Kannada reality show Bigg Boss, has reportedly been signed to play the role of Drone Prathap. The actor has also revealed about his new movie on social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Drone Prathap (L) and Pratham (R)
12

The story of Karnataka youth Prathap NM, known as Drone Boy or Drone Prathap, will be retold on the big screens as filmmakers in Karnataka have now decided to make a movie on the infamous story of Drone Prathap.

According to the reports, the movie will be based on the life story of Drone Prathap, who became a media sensation across the country after he had claimed to have achieved so many exploits in the field of drones. However, OpIndia had busted his false claims and exposed his alleged ‘achievements’, leading to a massive controversy in Karnataka.

Pratham, who rose to fame through Kannada reality show Bigg Boss, has reportedly been signed to play the role of Drone Prathap. The actor has also revealed about his new movie on social media platforms.

Instagram post by actor Pratham

Pratham also said that a prominent director in the South would be directing this movie. The movie will go to sets in a few days.

“This will be an attempt to give a message with a comic plot for the audience without getting into legal tangles. This movie will be in line with the stories of the movies like ‘Gowri Ganesha’, ‘Yaarigu Helbedi’, ‘Undu Hoda Kondu Hoda’,” said Pratham.

Drone Prathap rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada

Earlier, there were reports that Drone Prathap was all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Kannada. It is being reported that the fake drone scientist is going to participate in the reality TV show aired on Colors Kannada channel.

According to the reports, the 8th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada will start early next year, and the selection process of participants has already started. Although the names of the participants are kept confidential before official disclosure by the channels, rumours on media and social media suggest that actor Anirudh Jakaar, newsreader Heeregowdar, Divya, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda, Drone Prathap and Bindu Gowda are set to participate in the show.

Prathap had risen to fame after Kannada media had hailed his ‘inventions’ without verifying his claims. He had claimed to have built drones using electronic waste from broken TVs and Mixer Grinders. He had claimed to have won numerous awards in ‘Drone competitions’ organised in Japan and Europe. He had also claimed to have received invitations from over a hundred countries to deliver lectures.

But there was not a single photo or video available of any drone built by him, and the awards that he had claimed to have won do not exist. In the OpIndia fact-check, it was found that Prathap had visited various tech-expos in Japan, Germany etc., had got himself photographed with drones on display at those events and had circulated them as his own creations. Most of the images had branding of the companies that made the drones, but it didn’t stop him from making false claims. Reportedly, he had also received a large amount from various donors to keep up his ‘research’.

However, after OpIndia had published the fact-check, ‘drone Prathap’ had crash-landed, and all the people who had supported him started distancing themselves from him. Kannada media had also finally started to question him. The final nail in the coffin of his fame was put by Prathap himself when he had shared a photo from a German expo to give proof of drones built by him in a live TV show. After that, German drone maker BillzEye Multicoptersysteme had issued a statement saying that it was their drone, and Prathap had nothing to do with its development.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January
Read more

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

News Reports Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint lodged against Bombay High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob for conspiring anti-India campaigns after she was exposed by Greta files

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Jacob had created and edited two documents that were used to cause unrest in India which were made public by Greta Thunberg
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
World

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

Movie to be made on life of infamous ‘Drone Boy’, former Big Boss contestant Pratham rumoured to play lead: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The story of Karnataka youth Prathap NM, known as Drone Boy or Drone Prathap is all set to be retold on the big screens
Read more
Politics

PM Modi’s niece denied a party ticket to contest civic polls in Gujarat: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
In a breath of fresh air, PM Modi niece, Sonal Modi, was denied a BJP ticket to contest in the upcoming civil polls in Gujarat.
Read more
World

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January
Read more
News Reports

DN Jha, who lied about Ram Janmabhoomi and Hindus attacking Nalanda University to save Muslims, is dead

OpIndia Staff -
Marxist 'historian' DN Jha, known for alternative history and distortion of India's ancient past, died on Thursday evening due to illness.
Read more
News Reports

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

OpIndia Staff -
Unkonfined said that he deleted the tweet supporting the farmer protests because he does not known enough about the matter
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police release videos showing rioter inciting mob to desecrate Indian Flag at Red Fort, threatening to snatch guns from cops and shoot them

OpIndia Staff -
In the videos, a rioter named Iqbal Singh can be heard provoking the mob to storm the Red Fort and replace the India flag
Read more
News Reports

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Read more
News Reports

Incidents of violence at Red Fort evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill siege: MEA

OpIndia Staff -
"Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity", said MEA spokesperson on the Red Fort violence
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com