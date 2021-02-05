The story of Karnataka youth Prathap NM, known as Drone Boy or Drone Prathap, will be retold on the big screens as filmmakers in Karnataka have now decided to make a movie on the infamous story of Drone Prathap.

According to the reports, the movie will be based on the life story of Drone Prathap, who became a media sensation across the country after he had claimed to have achieved so many exploits in the field of drones. However, OpIndia had busted his false claims and exposed his alleged ‘achievements’, leading to a massive controversy in Karnataka.

Pratham, who rose to fame through Kannada reality show Bigg Boss, has reportedly been signed to play the role of Drone Prathap. The actor has also revealed about his new movie on social media platforms.

Instagram post by actor Pratham

Pratham also said that a prominent director in the South would be directing this movie. The movie will go to sets in a few days.

“This will be an attempt to give a message with a comic plot for the audience without getting into legal tangles. This movie will be in line with the stories of the movies like ‘Gowri Ganesha’, ‘Yaarigu Helbedi’, ‘Undu Hoda Kondu Hoda’,” said Pratham.

Drone Prathap rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada

Earlier, there were reports that Drone Prathap was all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Kannada. It is being reported that the fake drone scientist is going to participate in the reality TV show aired on Colors Kannada channel.

According to the reports, the 8th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada will start early next year, and the selection process of participants has already started. Although the names of the participants are kept confidential before official disclosure by the channels, rumours on media and social media suggest that actor Anirudh Jakaar, newsreader Heeregowdar, Divya, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda, Drone Prathap and Bindu Gowda are set to participate in the show.

Prathap had risen to fame after Kannada media had hailed his ‘inventions’ without verifying his claims. He had claimed to have built drones using electronic waste from broken TVs and Mixer Grinders. He had claimed to have won numerous awards in ‘Drone competitions’ organised in Japan and Europe. He had also claimed to have received invitations from over a hundred countries to deliver lectures.

But there was not a single photo or video available of any drone built by him, and the awards that he had claimed to have won do not exist. In the OpIndia fact-check, it was found that Prathap had visited various tech-expos in Japan, Germany etc., had got himself photographed with drones on display at those events and had circulated them as his own creations. Most of the images had branding of the companies that made the drones, but it didn’t stop him from making false claims. Reportedly, he had also received a large amount from various donors to keep up his ‘research’.

However, after OpIndia had published the fact-check, ‘drone Prathap’ had crash-landed, and all the people who had supported him started distancing themselves from him. Kannada media had also finally started to question him. The final nail in the coffin of his fame was put by Prathap himself when he had shared a photo from a German expo to give proof of drones built by him in a live TV show. After that, German drone maker BillzEye Multicoptersysteme had issued a statement saying that it was their drone, and Prathap had nothing to do with its development.