Saturday, February 6, 2021
Former Dutch Ambassador cautions India about nefarious designs, UK MP tweets guide to farm laws for ‘blithering idiots’

Amidst the hullabaloo, former Dutch Ambassador to India, Fons Stoelinga has extended his support to the Union government. While sharing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-diplomat tweeted, "In reality, they're not after me (PM Modi). They're after you. I am just the way."

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi with former Dutch Ambassador Fons Stoelinga and the poster he shared
The international vendetta against India has intensified ever since the likes of singer-write Rihanna, environmentalist Greta Thunberg, former porn star Mia Khalifa and USA Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece came to the rescue of the anti-farm law protestors. The propaganda machinery has been desperate to stir unrest in India and escalate India’s internal matter to the international level.

The poster is a rather popular poster with supporters of Prime Minister Modi where the message essentially says that while the global Left ecosystem seems to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their real intention behind the negative campaign is not to malign the PM per se, but to malign Indians. They only malign the Prime Minister because he stands between the global Left cabal and Indians as a shield.

The poster shared by the former Dutch Ambassador comes at a time when the global conspiracy against India is just about ravelling after Greta Thunberg tweeted a ‘toolkit’ that details how to attack India over farm laws. As we reported, the ‘toolkit’ was prepared by avowed Khalistanis and had an intricate plan to target India.

Similarly, Conservative Party MP from the United Kingdom, Bob Blackman, also extended his support to India’s farm laws. While shutting up the international propaganda machinery that has been relentlessly targeting the historic laws, he posted a ‘blithering idiot’s guide to India’s Agri reforms’.

Blackman added, “There has been much social media coverage around the Farmers Protest in India. Very useful guide to the legislation and the impact on farmers.” Bob Blackman is a Conservative Party politician and a member of the UK Parliament from Harrow East constituency.  He was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award in January 2020.

MEA issues statement after sensationalist social media comments

The Ministry of External Affairs went on to say that “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible”. Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said in the statement that the Parliament of India passed the Agriculture Laws after a full debate and discussion.

These reforms will give expanded market access, provide greater flexibility to farmers and pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming. “Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held.” He added.

Greta Thunberg Files and anti-India propaganda

On February 2, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country.

On first glance, what the documents revealed was that the farmers’ protest and the support it seemed to get from various quarters was in no way organic, as many wanted Indians to believe. As we reported, the documents tweeted by Greta Thunberg revealed that the plan was afoot since November 2020, at the very least.

In one of the linked documents, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. We already reported how that document proved that Greta Thunberg and Rihanna did not tweet support for the farmers spontaneously, but the tweet was planned well in advance.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

