‘Climate activists’ like Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi are prime examples of what happens when you base your activism on Instagram posts of idiots who work for fluff websites which publish stuff like ‘What doughnut are you” quizzes.

On Saturday night, Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru over her involvement in the ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta on Twitter earlier this month with regard to the farmer protest. Delhi Police, in a statement, said that Disha Ravi also collaborated with Khalistani outfit named Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF). The police informed that the objective was to spread ‘disaffection against the Indian State.’ Reportedly, it was Disha who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Ravi, after being arrested, was produced before a Delhi court where she claimed that her ‘toolkit’ for Greta was for the ‘farmers’ because ‘we need to eat’. Chiming in her thoughts was Canadian ‘Poet’ Rupi Kaur, who is otherwise mocked by the ‘liberals’ for her lame ‘poems’, if they can be even called that. Here is the latest nugget of a joke from these ‘toolkit’ protestors.

we demand india #freedisharavi. we demand they #freenodeepkaur and all the other women in jail w her. we demand they #freeshivkumar & the hundreds of innocent farmers they’ve illegally arrested for practicing their democratic right to protest.



enough is enough. — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 14, 2021

Voicing her solidarity with Ravi, Kaur claimed that the ‘farmer protest’ is a ‘climate justice movement’.

Take a moment to revel in the absurdity of saying that supporting this farmer protest is fighting the climate change. Let me explain why, if you are a climate change activist, you should actually be asking these farmers to stop their protest against new farm laws and contribute to save the environment.

Here is a quick low-down about the three new farm laws

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers’ (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 were passed in September 2020 by the Central government. These three laws were passed with an intention to bring about a transformative shift in agricultural sustainability and climate resilience.

These laws will not only help create new markets for the farmers but also help them in better production planning leading to crop diversification. This will help them move on to crops which are water-intensive to crops that suit Indian climate better.

New farm laws and environment

The new farm laws, along with providing better price to the farmers, also help the environment.

Ground water level and stubble burning

Did you know that Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level. You know farmers of which states have been protesting against these very laws which are to help improve ground reserves level? Yes. Punjab.

Do you know what else Punjab farmers top the country in? Stubble burning. Since past few years, the stubble burning has become an annual ritual for the farmers in Punjab and Haryana. As per some estimates, they burn about 35 million tons of crop waste from their paddy fields after harvesting as a low-cost straw-disposal practice to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting and sowing for the second (winter) crop.

Crop mix and pesticide-free organic food

The new laws will help making farming environmentally sustainable. Example: millets are in great demand globally as healthy superfood. Millets also require lesser water and hence, can be grown in areas where water availability is less. Better market linkage will also ensure the farmers get better price for their produce. Further, with increasing demand of premium organic food, farmers can be encouraged to produce crops which are free of pesticides, which is even better for environment.

Similarly, in places where water-intensive crops are grown, newer technologies can help farmers make optimum utilisation of water over large land areas, thereby arresting wastage of water.

Private players and environmentally sustainable farming

Further, the new law, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 has removed the regulation on supply of foods such as potatoes, pulses, onions, cereals, except in extraordinary circumstances like famine or war or natural calamity of grave nature. This way, when private players come into the storage and cold chain facilities, these farmers will tend to get better price for their produce. This will also reduce spoilage of perishable items. Further reduction in transportation will reduce greenhouse gas emission, protecting the ozone layer.

Another way private players could contribute to environmentally sustainable farming is through contract farming. Corporates which are engaged in contract farming focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability. Companies will focus on better pesticide management to ensure that the lower residue is in line with the global Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) standards. The corporates, with their access to better research and development facilities, can also work towards improving and introducing drought-resistant variants.

Once markets open up, modern infrastructure facilities like cold storage, value chain management can be introduced with not only helps in reducing spoilage of perishable items but also lowers wastage due to floods, unseasonal rains and other environmental conditions.

The Punjab farmers are protesting against these steps taken to save our environment.

India is one of the signatories to the 21st Conference of the Parties 21 (CoP 21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015 which has the main objective of limiting global warming to below 2 degree, preferably 1.5 degree Celsius. These new laws are a step in that direction.

However, the ‘climate activists’ supporting this criminal destruction of environment is so ironic and Rupi Kaur should write a couple of poems on it.