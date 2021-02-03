On Wednesday, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who have infiltrated the State of Assam. While speaking to reporters, the BJP leader emphasised, “Assam Muslim population is divided into two streams; one who has come to Assam from Bangladesh & others who are indigenous.” He further added, “Some people who had come to Assam at different point of time have started to identify themselves as ‘Miya’ & they are very communal”

They are involved in various activities to distort Assamese culture & language. So,I don’t be MLA with their votes. My personal opinion is that the people who openly challenge Assamese culture,language & composite Indian culture shouldn’t vote for us:Assam Minister HB Sarma (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ‘Miya’ Bangladeshis have been involved in the distortion of Assamese language and culture. “So, I don’t be MLA with their votes. My personal opinion is that the people who openly challenge Assamese culture, language & composite Indian culture shouldn’t vote for us,” the BJP leader concluded.

#WATCH | “Miya Muslims don’t vote for us (BJP), I’m saying this on the basis of experience,they didn’t vote us in Panchayat & 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP will not get votes in seats that are in their hands,while other seats are our…”said Assam Minister HB Sarma in Assamese (30.1) pic.twitter.com/uGLSgkD1iG — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

He had earlier emphasised that the ‘Miya Muslims’ do not vote for the saffron party. “Miya Muslims don’t vote for us. I’m saying this on the basis of experience,they didn’t vote us in Panchayat & 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP will not get votes in seats that are in their hands,while other seats are our,” Sarma reiterated.

Maulvi’s job to preach religion, students’ education is govt’s job

On January 25, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health and Education Minister of Assam said that the recent step to close state-run madrasas was right. He was answering ABP News’s question on allegations made by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal who alleged if the BJP government comes in power again, it will close down mosques and madrassas.

Sarma asserted that after being re-elected, the BJP government in Assam will work to bring education in madrasas at par with mainstream education in schools by introducing maths, computers and science. “Muslim clerics’ job is to go to the mosque to teach religion. It is the responsibility of the government to educate students, it is the job of education minister. We will fulfil our responsibility and they should fulfil their responsibility. Where is the dispute in this?” Sarma added.