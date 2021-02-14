Monday, February 15, 2021
UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for film city, offers hassle-free shooting and support as Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela visit him

Randeep Hooda is debuting in the OTT space with the web series Inspector Avinash in which he is playing the lead role.

Urvashi Rautela Randeep Hooda
Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda CM Yogi Adityanath at his official resident (Image: CMO UP)
Actors Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda are in Uttar Pradesh for the shooting of Jio Studio’s web series Inspector Avinash that is based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra who had busted several high profile cases in the state. On February 13, the actors and director Neerraj Pathak and producer Rahul Mittra met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow before starting the shooting.

During the meeting, CM Yogi assured his full cooperation with the team for a hassle-free shoot in the state.

From film city to endangered Gangetic dolphins, discussion continued for an hour

The actors discussed a wide array of topics with CM Yogi during an hour-long meeting. Hooda was interested in discussing the situation of endangered Gangetic dolphins with the CM who assured that the issue is a top priority for him. As Urvashi hails from the same place as CM Yogi, she was very excited to meet him.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, was also present during the meeting. They also discussed the proposed film city project in Greater Noida.

CM Yogi gifted metal products produced under One District One Product program.

About web series Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda is debuting in the OTT space with the web series Inspector Avinash in which he is playing the lead role. The story is based on the life of Inspector Avinash Mishra from Uttar Pradesh who had solved several high profile cases. Urvashi is playing the role of Inspector Mishra’s wife, Poonam. Inspector Avinash Mishra hailed from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

He was part of Special Task Force and the Anti-Terrorism Squad during his tenure in the state. He was often referred to as Guruji and had contributed to solving several vital cases. Inspector Mishra retired as DSP.

