Actors Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda are in Uttar Pradesh for the shooting of Jio Studio’s web series Inspector Avinash that is based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra who had busted several high profile cases in the state. On February 13, the actors and director Neerraj Pathak and producer Rahul Mittra met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow before starting the shooting.

During the meeting, CM Yogi assured his full cooperation with the team for a hassle-free shoot in the state.

From film city to endangered Gangetic dolphins, discussion continued for an hour

The actors discussed a wide array of topics with CM Yogi during an hour-long meeting. Hooda was interested in discussing the situation of endangered Gangetic dolphins with the CM who assured that the issue is a top priority for him. As Urvashi hails from the same place as CM Yogi, she was very excited to meet him.

Met @RandeepHooda and @UrvashiRautela the star cast of web series “inspector Avinash “ being shot in lucknow. We are making all efforts to help film producers who are shooting films in UP @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/QtGzCYwNTw — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) February 13, 2021

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, was also present during the meeting. They also discussed the proposed film city project in Greater Noida.

CM Yogi gifted metal products produced under One District One Product program.

About web series Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda is debuting in the OTT space with the web series Inspector Avinash in which he is playing the lead role. The story is based on the life of Inspector Avinash Mishra from Uttar Pradesh who had solved several high profile cases. Urvashi is playing the role of Inspector Mishra’s wife, Poonam. Inspector Avinash Mishra hailed from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

He was part of Special Task Force and the Anti-Terrorism Squad during his tenure in the state. He was often referred to as Guruji and had contributed to solving several vital cases. Inspector Mishra retired as DSP.