In January, this year, a PFI event was attended by the Chief Minister of Puducherry Mr. V. Narayanasamy. During the event, the Chief Minister apparently praised the Islamist org for its welfare activities during the Coronavirus crisis. Sources told us, “Unknowingly, the CM stated that the service done by PFI during the Tsunami was great. Interestingly, the PFI never existed during the Tsunami and earthquake which happened in December 2004.”

The speech by Narayanasamy was “typical strategy of PFI to trap political leaders from main stream political parties to give publicity for their organisation to cover up their anti-social and anti-national activities.”

OpIndia has learnt from reliable sources within the central government that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was established as a substitute for the banned Islamic terrorist outfit SIMI and since its inception in 2009, the Islamist group has spread its wings to 16 states and has a membership of over one and a half lakh.

Sources told us, “PFI has promoted itself as a saviour of Islamic causes and endeavouring to stimulate a Dalit-Muslim unity. However, beneath the open agenda it has several hidden objectives such as targeting Hindu leaders, stoking communal embers, forced conversions and Love Jihad. PFI is also responsible in Kerala for motivating two dozen persons to join ISIS.”

The PFI is involved in over 600 criminal cases across the country, sources said. During the anti-CAA protests, the involvement of PFI in the violence that ensued was suspected and numerous PFI members were arrested as well regarding the matter. More recently, it was revealed that top PFI functionaries had met Turkish extremist NGO IHH. The IHH was accused to have smuggled arms to Al-Qaeda affiliated Jihadists in Syria in January 2014.

“When such criminal activities of PFI are known, political leaders still woo them by attending their functions for electoral considerations and it will only lead to the misleading of the public by elected representative,” he said.