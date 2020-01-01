Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Home News Reports Anti-CAA riots: Police seek ban on PFI as 25 members arrested for involvement in criminal activities during the protests
News Reports

Anti-CAA riots: Police seek ban on PFI as 25 members arrested for involvement in criminal activities during the protests

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the role of PFI in instigating violence throughout the state is coming forward and claimed that there have been multiple allegations of PFI having connection with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)

OpIndia Staff
25 members of PFI arrested for their involvement in criminal activities during the anti-CAA protests
Violent anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh (Source:sirfnews.com)
Engagements62

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 25 members of the Islamic fundamentalist outfit-Popular Front of India for their involvement in different criminal activities during the protests held against the Citizenship Amendment Act throughout the state.

On the other hand, DGP Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh has written a letter to the Home Ministry asking them to enforce a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). The letter mentions that PFI was found involved in the various violent activities that took place in the state on December 19 during the protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the role of PFI in instigating violence throughout the state is coming forward and claimed that there have been multiple allegations of PFI having connection with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

- Ad - - article resumes -

Claiming that PFI is acting at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, the UP minister Mohsin Raza said that those who were involved with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), after its ban made a new organisation-Popular Front of India. He alleged that PFI aims to radicalise youth and push them into extremism. Furthermore, he said that the functioning of the Muslim Personal Board should also be investigated.

Earlier, three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Singh had then said that the violence in AMU on December 15 was largely instigated by WhatsApp messages and Twitter posts stating that some Jamia Millia Islamia students were killed in police firing on December 15 in Delhi.

The state intelligence assessment report regarding violent demonstrations in Uttar Pradesh against the CAA revealed that the outrage was spontaneous, however, the accompanying violence was largely organized. The report also disclosed Simi’s alleged new offshoot- Popular Front of India (PFI)’s role in in mobilizing, arson, firing and bombing communally sensitive areas of the state. According to the intelligence reports, AMU has become a new stronghold of the PFI, which saw widespread violence on December 15 under the pretext of ‘peaceful demonstrations’ against the CAA.

 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid demands reservations earmarked for Dalit Muslims

Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

OpIndia Staff -

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,446FansLike
211,963FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com