Days after Rahul Gandhi threatened to steal money from Gujarat tea traders and give it to tea garden workers in Assam, BJP leader Smriti Irani has slammed the Congress leader for his comments. The BJP leader made the remarks while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Vandsa in Navsari district of Gujarat.

On Tuesday, Textile Minister Smriti Irani dared Rahul Gandhi to take money from the small tea traders in Gujarat. She said, “Rahul Gandhi recently said in a rally in Assam that he will take out money from the pockets of small tea traders of Gujarat. Earlier, Congress had issues with the tea seller (PM Modi), and now they have problems with those who drink tea.”

Smriti Irani further emphasised, “I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi to try Gujarat if he has guts. I also challenge him to contest polls from Gujarat. That will clear all his misconceptions.” She called out Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for Gujaratis as he and his party had earlier opposed the construction of State of Unity. The Union Textile Minister added that Congress and the Gandhi family wanted to remove the name of Sardar Patel from Indian history.

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders

Recently, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in poll-bound Assam expressed his hate for Gujaratis and said that he will take money from Gujarat tea traders and give them to the tea garden workers in Assam.

Letting his hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, spill on to the people of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam tea workers get paid Rs 167 per day wage while ‘traders in Gujarat’ get tea gardens. He did not give any proof to back his claims. He ‘promised’ that should the Congress come to power in Assam, the workers will get Rs 365 per day wage. “Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat’s traders”, he claimed.

Local body elections in Gujarat

Gujarat local body polls will be held in two phases on 21st and 28th February 2021. The polls to the six municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will be held on 21st February. The elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be conducted on 28th February.