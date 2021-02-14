Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress' political...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress’ political ambitions in Assam

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi spreads hate on Gujaratis (image courtesy: @incindia on Twitter)
159

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in poll-bound Assam expressed his hate for Gujaratis and said that he will take money from Gujarat tea traders and give them to the tea garden workers in Assam.

Letting his hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, spill on to the people of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam tea workers get paid Rs 167 per day wage while ‘traders in Gujarat’ get tea gardens. He did not give any proof to back his claims. He ‘promised’ that should the Congress come to power in Assam, the workers will get Rs 365 per day wage. “Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat’s traders”, he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.

Ahead of Gujarat local body polls, Rahul Gandhi hates on Gujaratis

Gujarat local body polls will be held in two phases on 21st and 28th February 2021. The polls to the six municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will be held on 21st February. The elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be conducted on 28th February.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi assam, assam tea traders gujarat, gujarat tea traders own tea gardens assam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?
Read more
News Reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture
Read more

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.

How Modi govt raced against time to crack down on Chinese apps amid China’s aggression in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 29th June 2020, amid the Ladakh standoff, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok over security and privacy concerns.

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress’ political ambitions in Assam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.

‘Gamchhe pe likha CAA, uske upar cross’: Rahul Gandhi vows Congress party will not provide fast track citizenship to Hindus from Islamic countries

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has reiterated during a rally in Assam that the party will not implement the CAA should it come to power.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Congress puts personal data of thousands of its supporters at risk, massive security loophole found on its website

OpIndia Staff -
A website launched by Congress to solicit applications to become its ‘social media warrior’ is leaking their data.
Read more
News Reports

From Kalki Avatar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Pakistani media discusses PM Modi’s beard

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani astrologer said that Narendra Modi was deliberately not trimming his beard, cutting hair and actively undertaking 'havans'.
Read more
News Reports

Murderers of Rinku Sharma strangulated his mother too, mastermind works as a home guard in police: Read OpIndia exclusive ground report

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of Rinku Sharma said that the attackers had tried to burn the family by using a gas cylinder from the kitchen, but they were prevented
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Major terror attack foiled on the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, IED of 7 kg recovered from Jammu bus stand

OpIndia Staff -
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery of the explosives by police, identified as Suhail and Qazi
Read more
Opinions

Rahul Gandhi was touted to ‘spearhead’ the Congress attack during the budget session but this is what we got instead

S. Sudhir Kumar -
“Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Congress’ attack during Budget debate in Lok Sabha”, we were told by mainstream media.
Read more
Opinions

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?
Read more
News Reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir to be given statehood at an appropriate time, Kashmiri Pandits will be resettled by 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill has nothing to do with statehood of the union territory
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
News Reports

How Modi govt raced against time to crack down on Chinese apps amid China’s aggression in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
On 29th June 2020, amid the Ladakh standoff, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok over security and privacy concerns.
Read more
News Reports

A phone call from a mother saved not only her son but around 25 others on the day of Uttarakhand floods: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mangshri Devi, the mother of Vipul Kaireni, kept on calling her son to inform him that she had seen a flooded Dhauliganga river
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises to steal money from Gujarat tea traders to fund Congress’ political ambitions in Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.
Read more
News Reports

“Islam is a religion of terror and hypocrisy”, says Muslim Kuwaiti singer Ibtisam Hamid after converting to Judaism

OpIndia Staff -
Kuwaiti singer Ibtisam Hamid, also slammed the ruling Kuwait government for not normalising relations with Israel
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com