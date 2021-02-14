Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in poll-bound Assam expressed his hate for Gujaratis and said that he will take money from Gujarat tea traders and give them to the tea garden workers in Assam.

Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam pic.twitter.com/NtgxjKLJE9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Letting his hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, spill on to the people of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam tea workers get paid Rs 167 per day wage while ‘traders in Gujarat’ get tea gardens. He did not give any proof to back his claims. He ‘promised’ that should the Congress come to power in Assam, the workers will get Rs 365 per day wage. “Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat’s traders”, he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for local body polls.

Ahead of Gujarat local body polls, Rahul Gandhi hates on Gujaratis

Gujarat local body polls will be held in two phases on 21st and 28th February 2021. The polls to the six municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will be held on 21st February. The elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be conducted on 28th February.