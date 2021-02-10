Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home News Reports Supreme Court stays dismantling of INS Viraat on a petition to preserve it after...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court stays dismantling of INS Viraat on a petition to preserve it after more than 30% already dismantled in Alang

In July 2020, Gujarat-based company Shri Ram Shipping had purchased the ship from the Metal Scrap Corporation for ₹38.54 crore. In September, the ship was towed from Mumbai to Alang in Gujarat, where the dismantling began in December

OpIndia Staff
129

The Supreme Court of India today passed an order staying the dismantling of INS Viraat, the decommissioned aircraft carrier of Indian navy. A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued to order to keep the status quo on the demolition of the vessel, which was brought to Alang Ship Breaking yard in Gujarat in September last year by a scrap dealer.

The judgement was passed following a petition by a company called Envitech Marine Consultants Private Limited, offering to preserve it and convert it into a museum. The Company has proposed to convert the hull into a maritime museum and multi-functional adventure centre.

However, this order may not be the cause for conservationists to rejoice, as demetallation of the ship has already begun at the yard. Reports last month had stated that around 30% dismantling work of INS Viraat had been completed and the entire vessel would be dismantled in nine months. Mukesh Patel, Chairman of the Shree Ram Group, which bought the ship at an auction in July last year for Rs 38.54 crore, had told media that the firm began the dismantling process in December 2020.

Photographs of the dismantled ship that have appeared on social media show that the ski-ramp of the carrier has already been removed, and the dismantling process of the deck is well under process. The images show that not just the upper deck, but the process of dismantling even the lower decks have also started, and the superstructure of the hull also have been dismantled to a significant extent. This shows that it will be almost impossible to restore it back to preserve it, and even if that is done, it will be very costly.

INS Viraat being dismantled in Gujarat

It may be noted that after the ship was decommissioned in March 2017, several organisations have demanded it to be converted into a museum instead of dismantling it. In November 2018, the Maharashtra government had approved the conversion of Viraat into India’s first moored maritime museum and marine adventure centre. But it didn’t attract any tender due to high cost of the project.

An expert committee appointed to study the feasibility of preserving the ship had ruled that it will not be viable due to the structural deterioration of the ship. The committee was formed on the advice of PM Narendra Modi, who also wanted to preserve the ship. But when the committee said in its report that the ship won’t survive beyond 10-15 years due to extensive deterioration of the metal used in the ship, the central government had decided to scrap the same.

INS Viraat being dismantled in Gujarat

In July 2020, Gujarat-based company Shri Ram Shipping had purchased the ship from the Metal Scrap Corporation for ₹38.54 crore. In September, the ship was towed from Mumbai to Alang in Gujarat, where the dismantling began in December. In the meantime, Envitech Marine Consultants had offered to buy the ship from Shri Ram Shipping to convert it to a museum, but the deal didn’t materialise.

INS Viraat had started as HMS Hermes of the Royal Navy of the UK in the year 1959, and it was decommissioned in 1984. After that, it was purchased by India, and the carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. Therefore, although the ship served with Indian Navy for 30 years, it is actually more than 62 years old.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.

Congress discussed colours of law ‘black’ and ‘white’, but not content and intent: PM Modi says as ruckus erupts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address

“Humba ramba kamba dumba bamba”: Here is what Mamata Banerjee’s gibberish means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has a knack of making strange remarks and using gibberish in her speeches every once in a while

Punjab and Haryana HC cites Sharia again: Says marriage of minor Muslim girl is legal because she has ‘attained puberty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The High Court cited the Muslim personal law and held the marriage of the 17-year old girl with 36-year old man valid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government takes note of Twitter going public with their ‘defiance’, posts response on Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, the Modi government has chosen to issue this particular statement on the relatively new app - 'Koo', which itself it is a testament that the government is not happy with the defiance showed by a foreign private entity like Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Former COO of UN aligned body slams Greta Thunberg for misguided activism against India, informs how his admiration turned into disappointment

OpIndia Staff -
Mohinder Gulati recently wrote an open letter to infamous climate activist Greta Thunberg concerning her anti-India activism.
Read more
News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hafiz Saeed aide and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla announces tractor rally in Pakistan against Indian farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Singh Chawla said the tractor rally in Pakistan will commence from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest assailants who had shot bullets at Kota RSS district chief while seeking donation for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
RSS district chief Deepak Shah was soliciting funds for the construction of Ram Temple when he was attacked by three armed men
Read more
News Reports

Saints of Ayodhya call Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babar-Jeevi’ after he mocked Ram Mandir donation seekers

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday ridiculed the Ram Mandir donation seekers when he called them "Chanda Jeevi" in Lok Sabha
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
News Reports

As Priyanka Gandhi cites Nehru to attack the new Farm Laws, here’s how India’s first PM gifted poisonous ‘Congress grass’ to the nation

OpIndia Staff -
The poisonous Congress grass had come to India along with wheat imported by India during the Nehru govt
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more
News Reports

SAD’s Harsimrat Badal peddles fake claims, tries to turn farmers’ protests into Hindu Vs Sikh issue

OpIndia Staff -
Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes bizarre comments in Lok Sabha, claims 'gola bari'(bullet firing) was done against farmers.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that if some farmers don't like the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using existing system
Read more
News Reports

New world order emerging after Coronavirus pandemic, a self-reliant India can be a global leader: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player on the global level.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com