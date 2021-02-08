As the glacier burst tragedy hit Uttarakhand on Sunday, the neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has offered all help required. The UP government has also sounded a high alert and is monitoring the water level in the Ganga.

There was an avalanche in Dhauliganga river after a part of the Nandadevi glacier in Uttarakhand exploded. The Yogi administration has directed all officials to extend all help possible to the Uttarakhand government. As per reports, all the districts on the banks of river Ganga are put on high alert and water level is being monitored. If need be, people on lower levels will be evacuated to safe places.

Urging people to keep away from rumours, CM Yogi Adityanath has asked people to avoid going near the river. In case of any distressful situation, people should cooperate with the authorities, he said.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh administration has kept 17 flood companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and nine units of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) on alert to be sent to Uttarakhand if needed. They will be dispatched to the neighbouring state as and when required. Further, the UP govt has directed the officials from administration and irrigation departments to be deployed to ensure that people living in areas near the river are alerted and evacuated on time if crisis arises.

Further, in Bareilly and Muradabad 40 teams of NDRF are readied with rubber boats of 10 and 20 people capacity for flood relief and rescue operations. Prayagraj and Varanasi teams are also kept in the loop for disaster management.

Helpline numbers:

NDRF Commandant: 8004931401

Deputy Commandant: 8004931404

NDRF Control Room: 7839869303

For flood control helpline numbers: 9451940217 and 7839123486