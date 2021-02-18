Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Lokpal bill movement led by elites like Kejriwal and Sisodia will create a parallel...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Lokpal bill movement led by elites like Kejriwal and Sisodia will create a parallel govt’: When Arundhati Roy made sense a decade ago

Roy in 2011 drew connection between India Against Corruption movement, well funded NGOs and Ford Foundation while putting Kejriwal at the centre of it

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal
For once Arudhati might be right (Image: GSTV/New Indian Express)
142

Fiction-writer Arundhati Roy had made countless blunders in her life to the extent that at one point she had confused Karsewaks burnt in Godhara in 2002 to the Karsewaks who demolished the disputed structure in 1992. Roy has been anti-BJP and anti-Modi all her life, and it is hard to believe that she can talk about something without an agenda or without goofing up. However, once upon a time in 2011, she perhaps made sense for the first and possibly the last time.

During an interview with Sagrika Ghose on CNN IBN, Roy raised several doubts about Kejriwal’s anti-corruption movement. Showing her pleasure in the fact that Lokpal Bill did not make its way to become a law, Roy claimed that the Bill was a clear case of drawing a parallel government that will have power over the ruling government in India. Roy talked in detail about the role of Kejriwal and how he had allegedly received funds from international organizations like Ford Foundation.

The movement of elite

One of the significant concerns Roy had at that time was that it was not the moment of the poor or suppressed. It was, in fact, build and promoted by the elite class protesting against the government. Manish Sisodia and Medha Patkar, who are Roy’s associate, were part of the movement, but according to Roy, their presence made no difference. Arundhati said that though Anna Hazare was in the limelight and the whole movement was allegedly his brainchild, in reality, it was the elite class including Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia who were running the show.

Role of World Bank, Ford Foundation and association with Kejriwal

During the interview, Sagrika asked Roy about one of her articles that she wrote for The Hindu in which she alleged that NGOs of Kejriwal and Sisodia had received over $400,000 from Ford Foundation in three years of time. Roy claimed that the group of ten people who were the top ‘management’ of the movement had well-funded NGOs. She said that three core members of the team had won Magsaysay Award which is also funded by Ford Foundation.

It may be noted that the same Magsaysay award, which is celebrated by left-liberals, also has a direct link with the CIA and the United States America, the two entities that the left-liberals hate the most. The details of the award were explored in our 2019 report.

The list of donors included Coca-Cola and the Lehman Brothers. She said, “Kabir, run by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, key figures in Team Anna, has received $400,000 from the Ford Foundation in the last three years. Among contributors to India Against Corruption campaign there are Indian companies and foundations that own aluminum plants, build ports and SEZs, and run Real Estate businesses and are closely connected to politicians who run financial empires that run into thousands of crores of rupees.” Roy said she was unable to understand why these corporate were so enthusiastic about the said movement.

The misplaced agendas and decade of propagandas

Since the India Against Corruption movement sort of ended with the downfall of the Lokpal Bill a decade ago, India has seen a lot of changes. Some misplaced agendas came to light in the period, including Kejriwal’s dream of becoming a politician. Using the movement for his own good, Kejriwal not only formed Aam Aadmi Party but also won assembly elections in Delhi three times.

However, the moment NDA took over the power at the centre Kejriwal’s anti-BJP and anti-RSS side became more evident. He has called PM Modi names and tried his level best to go against the central government on several occasions. Instead of taking care of Delhi, he even contested Lok Sabha elections against PM Modi only to get defeated by a huge margin of over 3.3 lakh votes.

In recent times, his party members were found involved in anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and even provided support to protesting farmers outside Delhi where his government did not have the jurisdiction. Interestingly, he also came in support of Disha Ravi and other activists who are allegedly linked to Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation. The same Disha Ravi was also supported by Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Facebook faces trouble as countries around the world tighten the noose on the social media giant

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook banned linked to news sites on its portal in Australia after a law passed requiring it to pay news organisations for news shared on it
News Reports

‘Lokpal bill movement led by elites like Kejriwal and Sisodia will create a parallel govt’: When Arundhati Roy made sense a decade ago

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy had also said in the interview with Sagarika Ghose that leaders that led the Lokpal movement ran foreign funded NGOs

Activists had prepared second ‘toolkit’ to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi, could not execute it: Delhi police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police said that the second toolkit was aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged

‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to burn crops if govt asks to end protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer' leader Rakesh Tikait today while addressing a rally in Punia, Haryana, threatened that if the government insists on farmers ending the protests, the farmers will set the crops on fire.

The Print tries to justify the brutal killing of Rinku Sharma by holding him responsible for his own murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Print report caters to a certain section of people who are desperately looking for clues to blame it all on Rinku Sharma.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga, a US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far: Latest details

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
517,505FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com