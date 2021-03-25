Thursday, March 25, 2021
Congress party fields Bindhu Krishna – the organiser of anti-Hindu ‘beef festival’ from Kollam

Displaying an open contempt for Hindus and their sentiments, the Congress party has fielded one of their party leaders - Bindhu Krishna, from the Kollam constituency as the joint UDF candidate.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Bindhu Krishna, the face of beef festivals/ Image Source: Tandav/@heavensbutcher
Ahead of the 2021 assembly election, the Congress party has fielded a party leader who had organised controversial anti-Hindu ‘Beef festivals’ across Kerala in 2017.

The Congress party has fielded one of their party leaders – Bindhu Krishna, from the Kollam constituency as the joint UDF candidate.

In the list of 86 candidates that was released by the Congress party ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Bindhu Krishna, who was instrumental in organising anti-Hindu beef festivals in Kerala to provoke Hindus, was named as the party candidate from Kollam in the 2021 Kerala elections.

Candidate List of Congress for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

It is worth mentioning that Congress leader Bindhu Krishna, who is also the District unit chief of Congress party in Kollam was the face of Beef festivals that were organised across Kerala to protest the Centre’s ban on the sale and slaughter of cattle. Led by Bindhu Krishna, the Congress party workers cooked beef in front of the DCC office.

Indulging in the shameful act, the Congress leader Bindhu Krishna had claimed that the Modi government had no right to interfere with people’s livelihood. “This is nothing but an intrusion into the fundamental rights of the citizens of this country,” she had said.

Not just that, the Congress leader from Kollam had organised a similar protest against the centre and indulged in the provocative act yet again in 2018. Brazening it out, Bindu Krishna had claimed that the “beef delicacy would be packed and sent to head post office for delivery to Modi Ji.”

Not just Bindhu Krishna for 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Congress party has a penchant for anti-Hindu politics

It is no surprise that the Congress party has openly fielded candidates who have often shared anti-Hindu hatred in the past. It is pertinent to note that the Congress party is in alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the 2021 Kerala assembly elections. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which claims to be born after Indian Independence in 1948, is actually an off-shoot of Pakistan founder and Islamist Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s All India Muslim League (AIML). 

The Indian Union Muslim League has been notoriously known for flaring up communal incidents in the state of Kerala. The party was found involved in the planning as well as the execution of the brutal Marad massacre in Kerala in 2003 as per the report of Justice Thomas P Joseph Commission which was set up to investigate the incident. The report had declared the massacre as “a clear communal conspiracy, with Muslim fundamentalist and terrorist organisations involved”.

Further, in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the probe and had named Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.P. Moideen Koya and Moyeen Haji as an accused of funding, conspiring and executing the riots.

The victory of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is largely attributed to the alliance of Congress party with the IUML, who consolidated Muslim votes in favour of the Gandhi-scion.

