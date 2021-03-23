AAP leader Somnath Bharti taken into custody as Delhi Court sends him to jail for 2 years in AIIMS attack case: Read details

A Delhi Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentencing order passed of a magistrate that had announced 2 years of imprisonment to AAP leader Somnath Bharti in connection with the 2016 AIIMS assault case. The AAP MLA was found guilty under section 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Damage to Public Property Act.

Immediately after the judgment was passed, the embattled politicians was taken in judicial custody.

Earlier in January, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging the government property. Bharti was subsequently sent to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

However, the Malviya Nagar MLA was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the High Court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

As per the prosecution, Bharti, along with 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) on 9 September 2016 in Delhi with a JCB operator.

“The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti,” the magistrate had observed then.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting).under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging the government property.