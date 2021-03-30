Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, illegal immigrants set on fire an immigration detention centre in Corinth, Greece: Read the details

Besides suffering from the violence that routinely breaks out at detention facility for illegal immigrants, Greece is also afflicted by a marked increase in crimes, especially of sexual nature, committed by immigrants of Pakistani origin.

OpIndia Staff
Illegal immigrants held at the pre-departure immigration detention facility at Corinth, Greece set the facility on fire following the suicide of a migrant on Saturday last week. Riots broke out at the detention centre amidst chants of “Allahu Akbar”, as illegal immigrants detained at the facility set aflame the building provided for their accommodation before the deportation to their respective countries.

According to Twitter handle @KreatelyOSINT, an Open Source Intelligence account that keeps an eye on developments across the world, the uprising at the detention centre was primarily led by illegal Pakistanis held at the detention centre.

As per local reports, a young man of Turkish-Kurdish descent was found hanging in the toilet at the facility where approximately 700 illegal immigrants were housed. His body was discovered by other migrants staying at the camp who posted a photo of the tragic scene on the Kurdish language Pishti-News.

Rioting broke thereafter, with migrants setting fire to mattresses and throwing rocks and boulders at the police and firefighters before authorities managed to control the situation and disperse the rioters.

For some time now, Greece has been enduring the menace of illegal immigrants, many of whom transit through Turkey. Greek authorities believe that 90% of illegal immigrants in the EU enter through Greece, many fleeing because of unrest and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. With conditions in the Arab world deteriorating further, there is a larger influx of people wanting to leave their strife-torn country behind and immigrate to Europe.

Rise in sexual atrocities by men of Pakistani descent against local Greek population

Besides suffering from the violence that routinely breaks out at detention facility for illegal immigrants, Greece is also afflicted by a marked increase in crimes, especially of sexual nature, committed by immigrants of Pakistani origin. In the last few months, there have been several cases where Pakistani migrants were found committing unspeakable sexual atrocities against native women and children.

Recently, a Pakistani migrant was arrested in Ierapetra, Crete, for the assault and attempted rape of a local woman. The Pakistani migrant had approached a local woman named Despina Platanaki on Friday night near the old town hall and beat her while attempting to rape her.

On 26 March, a case of a Pakistani migrant trying to molest a 13-year-old boy came to the fore. In the Greek village of Messara, a Pakistani migrant reportedly attempted to kiss the minor boy on his lips. The boy had gone to the house of the Pakistani migrant, who was a neighbour of the boy’s relative. After the incident, the boy narrated the incident to his father, who in turn called the police and filed a complaint against the Pakistani migrant.

In February 2021, a court in Greece had extended the judicial custody of a man of Pakistani descent from 12 months to 18 months after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old minor girl. The incident occurred in April 2020 when the Pakistani migrant had raped the minor girl. The culprit had reportedly sexually assaulted the girl when she had come to her home.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

