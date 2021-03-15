Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally at Ranibandh ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He accused the Trinamool supremo of ignoring the pain of the mothers of the BJP karyakartas who lost their lives due to political violence.

Amit Shah said, “Mamata Ji has a leg injury, it’s not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you’re roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed.”

The Home Minister also joked about a delay caused by a glitch in his helicopter. He said, “I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won’t call it a conspiracy.”

Shah also said that people had hoped that political violence would come to an end after the defeat of the Left Front in West Bengal but that did not happen and corruption scaled new heights under the Mamata regime.

A detailed report into the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram has said that the CM was not attacked by anyone, and she was injured in an accident. The revelation was made in the report by special observers Vivek Dubey and Ajay Nayak, who were asked by the Election Commission to submit a report on the incident.