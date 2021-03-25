Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home Politics Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent

Leftists students in Bangladesh were protesting against PM Modi's upcoming visit to neighbouring country as they celebrate 50 years of independence.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh Clash
Leftist students injured during clash (Image: Video of the incident by New Age)
382

On March 23, at least 20 Leftist students, including Masud Rana, Central Committee President of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, were injured in an alleged attack by Bangladesh Chhatra League. The Leftist students in Bangladesh were protesting against the upcoming visit of PM Modi on March 26-27. Chhatra Odhikar Parishad students also burnt effigies of PM Modi. PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh comes when the neighbouring country is celebrating 50 year of independence.

The protests were being held as the Left-Leaning students were not happy with PM Modi’s “extreme anti-Muslim religious communalism and pogrom in Gujarat.” The protesters further alleged that during discussions over bilateral issues, Bangladesh’s interests are being left unresolved by India. They also alleged that the National Register of Citizens in Assam is being used to put pressure on Bangladesh, and India gets everything in its interest by arm-twisting Bangladesh.

11 of the injured, including Rana, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. In a press note released from the left-leaning organizations, it was mentioned that except Masud, all ten were seriously injured. According to Salman Siddiqui, president Samajtantrik Chhatra Front’s Dhaka University unit, Pragati Tapan Barma, general secretary of the unit, was one of the seriously injured.

The Daily Star quoted Al Kaderi Joy, convener of Progressive Students’ Alliance, saying that several Chhatra League leaders and activists had attacked them with sticks, brickbats, and broken branches. He said, “We had a scheduled protest program against Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, and as part of it, we were supposed to burn an effigy of the Indian prime minister. Several Chhatra League leaders and activists attacked us with sticks, brickbats, and broken branches.”

He further said that after the first attack, they stood there, but the Chhatra League came back and attacked again. “Around 20 of our leaders and activists were injured,” Joy added. It was alleged that the members of the Chhatra League snatched away the effigy of PM Modi.

Chhatra League denied allegations

Lekhak Bhattacharjee, General Secretary, Chhatra League, denied the allegations and said they were fighting among themselves. He said, “Members of a leftist group fought among themselves on the campus and in the process, some of our men were injured while caught between them. We have nothing to do with the attack.”

Several Journalists were injured

Five journalists, Rubel Rashid, photographer of the Daily Desh Rupantor, and Jibon Ahmed of Daily Manab Zamin, Kazi Salauddin Raju of Zuma Press, Jabed Hasnain Chowdhury of the United News of Bangladesh, and freelance journalist ‘Himu’, were also injured during the violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi bangladesh visit, anti modi protests in bangladesh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farm to market: How Agri-startups are working to empower small and medium farmers in India

Akshita Bhadauria -
Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need to remove barriers for our farmers, create an open market for them, and encouraged investment in the agricultural sector by enhancing logistics and technology.
Politics

Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent

OpIndia Staff -
Leftists students in Bangladesh were protesting against PM Modi's upcoming visit to neighbouring country as they celebrate 50 years of independence.

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.

One more riot? Tikait gives a call to break barricades and enter Delhi again

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait has also given a call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March, 2021

The success of Gujarat model: How Narendra Modi pioneered reforms to restructure the ailing power sector in Gujarat

Government and Policy Shashank Bharadwaj -
Before Narendra Modi became the CM in 2001, the power sector in Gujarat was in very bad state, which was turn around by the government

Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘attack’ on Kerala nuns in UP, here is what he said on rape of nuns in Kerala churches and Palghar lynching

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's 'concerns' for Kerala nuns is as shallow as his logic in any matter.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
World

Facebook removes all access to Boulder mass shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, prime suspect of Boulder mass shooting was a conspiracy theorist, devout Islamist, homophobe and Trump hater
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,888FansLike
525,765FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com