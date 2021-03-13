BJP booth president stabbed to death in the poll-bound state of Assam: What CM Sarbanand Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma said

In the poll-bound state of Assam, a BJP booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in Tinsukia district was stabbed to death on Friday.

We strongly condemn the murder of our dedicated karyakarta and Booth President under Margherita LAC, Deba Gogoi, who played an integral role in expanding the party’s reach in the grassroots.



Our sincere condolences to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. (1/2) — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) March 12, 2021

The deceased identified as Debananda Gogoi was a resident of Doomdooma Nagaon village under Bordumsa police station. One person named Joychandra Gogoi has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case.

Joychandra Gogoi belongs to the same village. He allegedly fled the village after committing the crime but was nabbed by police. The weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered by the police. The reason for the murder is not known therefore it cannot be conclusively said whether there was a political motive behind the killing or a personal reason.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident and expressed condolence for the family and friends of the deceased.

Spoke to DGP regarding the incident and directed him to oversee the investigation so that the guilty party is brought to book at the earliest. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 12, 2021

He said that he spoke to the DGP to take cognisance of the case and oversee the investigation for bringing the culprit to book as soon as possible. Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was “shocked and anguished” by the incident. Condemning “the act of violence”, Himata Biswa assured that the family of the deceased would get justice.

Shocked & anguished to hear killing of Debananda Gogoi Ji, @BJP4India booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in Tinsukia. I condemn this act of violence.



May God give strength to his family in this time of grief. We shall see to it that the family gets justice.



ॐ शांति 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 13, 2021

Assam will go to polls on March 27. The state assembly elections will be held in three phases between March 27 to April 6. The results of the election will be declared on May 2.