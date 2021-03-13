Saturday, March 13, 2021
BJP booth president stabbed to death in the poll-bound state of Assam: What CM Sarbanand Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Assam will go to poll on March 27. The state assembly elections will be held in three phases between March 27 to April 6. The results of the election will be declared on May 2.

BJP Booth president stabbed
Image via eastmojo
In the poll-bound state of Assam, a BJP booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in Tinsukia district was stabbed to death on Friday.

The deceased identified as Debananda Gogoi was a resident of Doomdooma Nagaon village under Bordumsa police station. One person named Joychandra Gogoi has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case.

Joychandra Gogoi belongs to the same village. He allegedly fled the village after committing the crime but was nabbed by police. The weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered by the police. The reason for the murder is not known therefore it cannot be conclusively said whether there was a political motive behind the killing or a personal reason.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident and expressed condolence for the family and friends of the deceased.

He said that he spoke to the DGP to take cognisance of the case and oversee the investigation for bringing the culprit to book as soon as possible. Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was “shocked and anguished” by the incident. Condemning “the act of violence”, Himata Biswa assured that the family of the deceased would get justice.

Aditi

Latest News

